Left Menu
Development News Edition

FMCG industry to grow 9-10 pc in 2020: Nielsen

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:31 IST
FMCG industry to grow 9-10 pc in 2020: Nielsen

The FMCG industry is expected to be 'stable' in 2020 with a growth of around 9 to 10 per cent, helped by several macroeconomic factors, including expectations of inflation going down and proactive government policies, according to a report. The FMCG industry registered a growth of 9.7 per cent in 2019, which included e-commerce, said data analytics firm Nielsen in the report titled 'India FMCG Growth Snapshot'.

The full year 2020 forecast is stable at 9-10 per cent, it added. "2019 has been a tough year for the FMCG industry with over four point decline, but we do see it stabilising in the last quarter of the year... However, 2020 offers a stable outlook for the industry arresting the 2019 decline," Nielsen Global Connect South Asia Zone President Prasun Basu said.

In the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2019, the FMCG industry reported a sales growth of 6.6 per cent and it was 7.3 per cent with e-commerce channels, which according to the report indicates an "arrest" as against sharp slowdown witnessed in the previous quarters. For the full year 2019, FMCG growth slowed down to single digit in 2019. It was led by the rural market, and growth slipped to nearly half that in the previous year.

Comparing zones over the one-year period, while northern and western regions were the most affected, the southern region sustained its growth levels, it added. Inflation in December 2019 touched a 5-year high of 7.3 per cent. The trajectory would be on a declining trend, and is expected to end in the 4-5 per cent range for this year, the report said.

Additionally, rural inflation has touched and is at similar levels with urban inflation on account of rising food prices, it added. With new crops coming in and onions supply stabilising, inflation is expected to go down in coming months, the report said.

Currently, continuing efforts to boost consumption and growth, the government has announced a USD 15-billion infrastructure pipeline for the next five years, it added. With the third and final tranches for the year of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana being released, USD 1.7 billion is expected to flow into the economy, the report said.

"The Budget 2020 is also expected to bring respite to the masses through tax cuts and additional benefits and may be a reason for cheer," it added. Other factors that could impact trajectory of FMCG growth is improvement in India's global ranking in the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' Index from 77 to 63, coupled with proposals to allow higher FDI in select sectors, may lead to higher amount of investments coming into the country, the report said.

Disposable income, consumer sentiment and thereby the trajectory of FMCG growth would also be impacted by factors such as telecom sector having an overhang on the larger growth picture, it added. "With BS-VI norms coming into effect in 2020, the auto sector may start seeing greater stability," the report said.

Macroeconomic policies coupled with inflation-GDP trajectory, manufacturer actions and consumer sentiment are expected to lead to money in the hands of consumers, thereby fuelling consumption, Nielsen South Asia Data Science Lead Nitya Bhalla said. "Our forecasts for Q1'20 is 8-9 per cent and for the full year 2020 is 9-10 per cent, similar to the year gone by," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Plunging U.S. gas prices intensify squeeze on coal: Kemp

U.S. coal-fired power plants are facing the perfect storm, with a mild winter and slumping natural gas prices adding to their long-term problems with competitiveness and pushing more towards retirement.Warm weather is sapping total demand f...

Delhi Court extends ED custody of NRI businessman in money laundering case against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court Tuesday extended by three days the custodial interrogation of NRI businessman C C Thampi, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Robert Vadra in a case related to acquisition of alleged illegal as...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia held his nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to register a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.American great John McEnroe recently tippe...

Odd News Roundup:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020