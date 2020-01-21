Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polycab India Q3 PAT grows 14 pc to Rs 221 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:44 IST
Polycab India Q3 PAT grows 14 pc to Rs 221 cr
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Wires and cables maker Polycab India Ltd (PIL) on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) rose 14 percent to Rs 221.4 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, helped by higher income. The company had clocked Rs 193.6 crore PAT in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, PIL said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the latest quarter stood at Rs 2,507.6 crore as against Rs 2,048.6 crore in the same period of 2018-19. Total expenses were at Rs 2,217.4 crore as compared to Rs 1,760.1 crore in October-December 2018-19.

"We have delivered yet another quarter of resilient growth. Our topline growth remains strong across segments helped by our robust pan India distribution network coupled with exports while profitability improved sequentially on the back of enhanced and evolving product mix and various strategic initiatives which we have implemented over the past few years," company's Chairman and Managing Director Inder T Jaisinghani said in a statement. PIL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling wires and cables. It is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and a growing player in FMEG (Fast-Moving Electrical Goods) space.

PIL manufactures and sells various types of cables, wires, electric fans, LED lighting and luminaires, switches and switchgear, solar products and conduits and accessories. Shares of the company ended 4.13 percent down at Rs 1082.45 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Plunging U.S. gas prices intensify squeeze on coal: Kemp

U.S. coal-fired power plants are facing the perfect storm, with a mild winter and slumping natural gas prices adding to their long-term problems with competitiveness and pushing more towards retirement.Warm weather is sapping total demand f...

Delhi Court extends ED custody of NRI businessman in money laundering case against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court Tuesday extended by three days the custodial interrogation of NRI businessman C C Thampi, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Robert Vadra in a case related to acquisition of alleged illegal as...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia held his nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to register a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.American great John McEnroe recently tippe...

Odd News Roundup:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020