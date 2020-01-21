Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways cancels flights with more 'amendments' in review

South African Airways cancels flights with more 'amendments' in review
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

HIGHLIGHTS

  • South African Airways has canceled some of its flights on Tuesday as cash crunch threatens survival.
  • The airline is one of several South African state entities, including power company Eskom, mired in financial crisis.
  • 19 SAA flights are believed to be canceled so far with airline reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments.

South African Airways (SAA) has canceled some domestic flights between its Johannesburg hub and Cape Town and Durban, and some international flights to Munich, the state airline said on Tuesday, as it fights for its survival.

SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rands ($137 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month. "These cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimize the airline's position," SAA said in a statement, adding that it was working to accommodate affected customers on other flights.

"SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days."

The airline is one of several South African state entities, including power company Eskom, mired in financial crisis after nearly a decade of mismanagement.

State companies' financial problems are seen as one of the biggest threats to Africa's most industrialized economy and have helped push the country's credit rating to the brink of junk status. SAA said flight cancellations on the domestic and Munich routes were planned until Friday.

A booking system used by travel agents showed that 19 SAA flights had been canceled so far, according to a representative of a local travel agent. The airline's business rescue practitioners held talks with the government at the weekend to try to find a solution on the promised funding but failed to reach a breakthrough.

On Sunday, the public enterprises' ministry said it was still talking with the National Treasury to raise funds for SAA. Last week, a senior trade union official said SAA might have to suspend some flights and delay salary payments if the government didn't come up with a plan to provide the 2 billion rands soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Plunging U.S. gas prices intensify squeeze on coal: Kemp

U.S. coal-fired power plants are facing the perfect storm, with a mild winter and slumping natural gas prices adding to their long-term problems with competitiveness and pushing more towards retirement.Warm weather is sapping total demand f...

Delhi Court extends ED custody of NRI businessman in money laundering case against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court Tuesday extended by three days the custodial interrogation of NRI businessman C C Thampi, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Robert Vadra in a case related to acquisition of alleged illegal as...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia held his nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to register a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.American great John McEnroe recently tippe...

Odd News Roundup:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020