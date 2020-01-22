U.S. blacklists aircraft, amends general license in latest Venezuela sanctions

The United States has blacklisted 15 aircraft in its latest sanctions against Venezuela, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

Washington also issued an amended general license allowing certain international organizations, including some United Nations agencies, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank, to deal with the Venezuela's U.S.-sanctioned central bank.

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The Trump administration recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

