Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklists aircraft, amends general license in latest Venezuela sanctions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 01:29 IST
U.S. blacklists aircraft, amends general license in latest Venezuela sanctions

The United States has blacklisted 15 aircraft in its latest sanctions against Venezuela, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

Washington also issued an amended general license allowing certain international organizations, including some United Nations agencies, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank, to deal with the Venezuela's U.S.-sanctioned central bank.

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The Trump administration recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks loose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recov...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. FDA approves Horizons drug for thyroid eye diseaseThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Horizon Therapeutics Plcs treatment for thyroid eye disease, the agency said on Tuesd...

Sudan doesn't have foreign reserves to protect value of the pound

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday that his country does not have foreign currency to protect the value of the pound and that there is a structural deficiencyThe dollar was selling for 95 Sudanese pounds in cash transact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020