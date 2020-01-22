Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Brazil charges ex-Vale CEO with homicide for dam disaster

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 02:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 02:41 IST
UPDATE 4-Brazil charges ex-Vale CEO with homicide for dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors on Tuesday charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of mining giant Vale SA, and 15 other people with homicide for a dam disaster last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the charging document seen by Reuters. In addition to homicide charges, Vale and TUV SUD, the German company responsible for inspecting the dam, were charged with environmental crimes. Of the 16 individuals charged, 11 had worked for Vale and five for TUV SUD, prosecutors said.

The charges, which were presented nearly a year after the collapse of a Vale tailings dam in the state of Minas Gerais, represent a major step forward in Brazilian authorities' attempt to hold individuals criminally responsible for the disaster. In a televised press conference, prosecutors alleged Vale and TUV SUD systematically and intentionally hid information about safety issues at its tailings dams in the years leading up to the collapse.

"Vale, with the support of TUV SUD, produced a large amount of technical information about ...various dams owned and managed by Vale, that were recognized, I repeat, internally recognized, as dams with an unacceptable risk profile," said William Garcia Pinto Coelho, a prosecutor on the case. In separate comments, Vale, TUV SUD and a representative for Schvartsman said it was premature to assign fault for the rupture, given that other prosecutorial bodies were still looking into the matter.

Federal police and prosecutors are investigating the dam collapse and could bring additional charges at the federal level. Investigators in Germany, where TUV SUD is based, are also looking into the matter. "Vale right away expresses that it is perplexed by the accusations of willful misconduct. It's important to point out that other bodies are also looking into the case," the company said in a statement.

TUV SUD said it "continues to be deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the dam in Brumadinho," adding that it believed the causes of the accident had not yet been definitively determined. A representative for Schvartsman pointed out that a federal police report on the matter was not due until June.

The collapse of the Vale tailings dam on Jan. 25, 2019 in the town of Brumadinho was one of the world's deadliest mining accidents and knocked $19 billion off Vale's market value in a single day. Vale shares were down 2.5% in late afternoon trade in Sao Paulo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Syria cracks down on exchange firms to halt currency collapse

Syria cracked down on currency dealers blamed for speculation on Tuesday as part of several measures to stem a rapid collapse in the countrys currency that has in recent weeks worsened the plight of a devastated war-torn economy, dealers an...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says halted migrant caravan that entered country illegally

Mexicos government said on Tuesday that it largely halted a caravan of undocumented Central Americans migrants that waded across a river into Mexico, and says others who attempt to enter the country illegally will face the same consequences...

Australian bushfires threaten to drive tiny animal communities extinct

Australian animals living in specific habitats, such as mountain lizards, leaf-tailed geckos, and pear-shaped frogs, are battling the threat of extinction after fierce bushfires razed large areas of their homes, a new Reuters analysis shows...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance in U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in the SenateSTARTING JAN. 21 After a second debate between House Democrats who are prosecuting the case against Trump, known as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020