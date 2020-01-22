Creative and cultural events to get funding boost

Creative and cultural events that highlight New Zealand's diverse culture and build national pride are set to get a funding boost through the Major Events Fund, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said today.

The new Creative and Cultural Events Incubator, which is funded through the Major Events Fund, will open on Monday 3 February.

"Creative and cultural events have historically received less support under the Major Events Fund than sporting events. We recognize creative and cultural events often have a different path to success, which is why we have established the Incubator to support this growth and development," Phil Twyford said.

"The Incubator will give priority to events that celebrate our culture and diversity, and have the vision to be major events of international significance.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for new and existing arts and cultural events to develop and flourish.

"Up to $1.5 million is available through to June 2022 for creative and cultural events that meet the criteria and, in particular, events with a focus on Māori and Pasifika arts and culture.

"New Zealand is well known for hosting world-class sporting events; now it's time to focus energy on our creativity and culture, continuing to grow its appeal for our communities and international visitors," Phil Twyford said.

The inaugural Incubator round will open on 3 February and accept applications until 28 February.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

