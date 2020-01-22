Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade Me sales LifeDirect business to Mark Solomon

Trade Me CEO Anders Skoe said LifeDirect was a great business with lots of potential but it didn’t fit with Trade Me’s priorities.

Trade Me sales LifeDirect business to Mark Solomon
Mr. Solomon said, “We are delighted to be re-engaging with LifeDirect, supporting its journey to drive great customer outcomes for all New Zealanders.” Image Credit: Pixabay

Trade Me has announced that it has sold its LifeDirect business which it bought in 2013. LifeDirect has been bought by Mark Solomon, transfer of ownership will occur on 1 April.

Trade Me CEO Anders Skoe said LifeDirect was a great business with lots of potential but it didn't fit with Trade Me's priorities. "We don't think Trade Me is the best long term owner for LifeDirect, it's a profitable business with great growth potential but we only have so many resources and we can't prioritize LifeDirect over the many other opportunities we have.

"We see Mark as a great fit for this business and we're sure they'll unleash the potential it has. As a former owner, Mark and his team are very familiar with LifeDirect so they know the business and the industry very well. It feels like a very natural fit for it to return to them."

Mr. Solomon said, "We are delighted to be re-engaging with LifeDirect, supporting its journey to drive great customer outcomes for all New Zealanders."

Mr. Skoe said Trade Me and Mark are now working through plans for a smooth transition. "Mark has indicated that he wants to keep the expertise of the LifeDirect team as they look to take the business forward. We're working through this with him now."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting today at 10:30 am

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 1030 am.Further details are awaited. ANI...

FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns

The yen was supported while the yuan was on the back foot on Wednesday as investors tried to assess the risk of the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China disrupting the countrys economy and trade partners.The virus, which causes a type of ...

In Chirac's shadow, Macron steps into Jerusalem's symbolism

Emmanuel Macron begins a visit to Jerusalem on Wednesday with a symbolic stop at one of Frances territories in the Holy Land aiming to avoid controversies of past presidents, while underscoring Paris historical influence in the region.The t...

CBI files 4 new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and associates

CBI has filed 4 new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.CBI has taken over Maharashtra police case after DoPT transferred the case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020