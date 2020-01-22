Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power2SME organises SME Transformation Camp in Bhiwadi

To further its outreach into the state of Rajasthan, Power2SME, the first 'buying club' for SMEs in India, collaborated with Bhiwadi Manufacturers Association (BMA), an industry body which represents the industrialists of Bhiwadi, to address their large member base around the company's value offerings.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:38 IST
Power2SME organises SME Transformation Camp in Bhiwadi
Shailendra Kumar Singhal, Vice President, BMA, Dr HP Kumar, Former CMD, NSIC & Director, External Affairs, Power2SME, Rajvir Singh, Vice President, BMA, Jasbir Singh, Secretary, BMA. Image Credit: ANI

Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India] Jan 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To further its outreach into the state of Rajasthan, Power2SME, the first 'buying club' for SMEs in India, collaborated with Bhiwadi Manufacturers Association (BMA), an industry body which represents the industrialists of Bhiwadi, to address their large member base around the company's value offerings. With over 26 lakh MSMEs present in the region, the SME Transformation Camp appraised the enterprises on the pressing need to achieve procurement excellence and to adopt financial innovations through the absorption of technology in day-to-day operations.

The initiative aims to unleash the untapped potential of the MSMEs by offering solutions for the roadblocks faced by them in the region. Dignitaries from state and local government bodies were in attendance at the SME Transformation Camp event jointly organised by Power2SME and BMA in Bhiwadi. Sumit Jain, Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre, Ministry of MSME also graced the event with his presence and addressed the session.

Special sessions were also held by representatives from Tally Solutions, Power2SME, and BMA, addressing Power2SME's brand offerings and how they counter challenges posed to the SME sector, raw materials, and the importance of SME visibility and credibility for overall country development. With an aim to transform their businesses and provide them with a competitive edge, the SME Transformation Camp discussed solutions for the hurdles faced by SMEs that may hamper their businesses and impede growth.

The alliance aims to connect with the large base of MSMEs in the region and conduct a series of events throughout the year. The initiative received tremendous response from the MSMEs participating in the event. "We seek to offer comprehensive solutions including extending procurement and sourcing of raw material, financial aid, and MRO services in order to help MSMEs overcome operational challenges. By organising SME Transformation Camps and addressing their issues, we aim to create an enabling environment for the large base of SMEs present in the state. We have found a great partner in BMA. This partnership will help in meeting our objectives, which are to help enhance productivity and revenues of the sector, contributing to economic growth at the local as well as the national level", said R Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME.

"We are glad to partner with Power2SME to bolster the operations of MSMEs in Bhiwadi. This association will benefit a large number of MSMEs present in the region to help augment their growth. Companies like Power2SME help these enterprises enhance operations and boost confidence & business performance. We encourage more and more SMEs in the state to take part in the initiative being undertaken and gain from the knowledge and expertise exhibited in the SME Transformation Camps being organised", said BM Mittal, President, Bhiwadi Manufacturers Association (BMA). "At Tally, it is our constant endeavour to simplify the lives of small and medium businesses. We are focused on delighting entrepreneurs with technology solutions which can aid in the growth of their business. We are happy to be participating in the SME Transformation Camps 2020 and hope to empower SMEs in managing their business better", commented Dinesh Budaniya, Business Manager, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Since its inception, Power2SME has been committed to enhancing productivity and revenues of the MSME sector, which is critical for the overall growth of the Indian economy. In the past few months, the company has expanded its operations foraying into states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Online Investment Advisory Platform Kuvera Announces the Launch of Digital Gold and Digital Gold SIP

Investors can diversify their portfolio to include gold for as little as INR 100 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirIndias fastest growing online investment advisory platform Kuvera, today announced the addition of Digital Gold and Digital...

Kuvera.in announces launch of Digital Gold and Digital Gold SIP

Mumbai Maharashtra India Jan 22 ANINewsVoir Indias fastest growing online investment advisory platform Kuvera, today announced the addition of Digital Gold and Digital Gold SIP - a convenient, secure and practical approach to diversifying o...

UPDATE 15-U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects Democrats on documents, witnesses

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, rejecting Democratic efforts to obtain evidence and ensure witnesses are heard. As the third p...

Researchers develop new tool to identify youths at high risk of depression

A team of researchers has extended their efforts to identify a predictive tool that helps to identify young people who are likely to experience high or low depressive disorder when they reach around the age of eighteen. The team include res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020