Power2SME organises SME Transformation Camp in Bhiwadi

Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India] Jan 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To further its outreach into the state of Rajasthan, Power2SME, the first 'buying club' for SMEs in India, collaborated with Bhiwadi Manufacturers Association (BMA), an industry body which represents the industrialists of Bhiwadi, to address their large member base around the company's value offerings. With over 26 lakh MSMEs present in the region, the SME Transformation Camp appraised the enterprises on the pressing need to achieve procurement excellence and to adopt financial innovations through the absorption of technology in day-to-day operations.

The initiative aims to unleash the untapped potential of the MSMEs by offering solutions for the roadblocks faced by them in the region. Dignitaries from state and local government bodies were in attendance at the SME Transformation Camp event jointly organised by Power2SME and BMA in Bhiwadi. Sumit Jain, Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre, Ministry of MSME also graced the event with his presence and addressed the session.

Special sessions were also held by representatives from Tally Solutions, Power2SME, and BMA, addressing Power2SME's brand offerings and how they counter challenges posed to the SME sector, raw materials, and the importance of SME visibility and credibility for overall country development. With an aim to transform their businesses and provide them with a competitive edge, the SME Transformation Camp discussed solutions for the hurdles faced by SMEs that may hamper their businesses and impede growth.

The alliance aims to connect with the large base of MSMEs in the region and conduct a series of events throughout the year. The initiative received tremendous response from the MSMEs participating in the event. "We seek to offer comprehensive solutions including extending procurement and sourcing of raw material, financial aid, and MRO services in order to help MSMEs overcome operational challenges. By organising SME Transformation Camps and addressing their issues, we aim to create an enabling environment for the large base of SMEs present in the state. We have found a great partner in BMA. This partnership will help in meeting our objectives, which are to help enhance productivity and revenues of the sector, contributing to economic growth at the local as well as the national level", said R Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME.

"We are glad to partner with Power2SME to bolster the operations of MSMEs in Bhiwadi. This association will benefit a large number of MSMEs present in the region to help augment their growth. Companies like Power2SME help these enterprises enhance operations and boost confidence & business performance. We encourage more and more SMEs in the state to take part in the initiative being undertaken and gain from the knowledge and expertise exhibited in the SME Transformation Camps being organised", said BM Mittal, President, Bhiwadi Manufacturers Association (BMA). "At Tally, it is our constant endeavour to simplify the lives of small and medium businesses. We are focused on delighting entrepreneurs with technology solutions which can aid in the growth of their business. We are happy to be participating in the SME Transformation Camps 2020 and hope to empower SMEs in managing their business better", commented Dinesh Budaniya, Business Manager, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Since its inception, Power2SME has been committed to enhancing productivity and revenues of the MSME sector, which is critical for the overall growth of the Indian economy. In the past few months, the company has expanded its operations foraying into states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, to name a few.

