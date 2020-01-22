Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians setting travel goals around movie themes, places made famous by Bollywood: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 12:07 IST
Indians setting travel goals around movie themes, places made famous by Bollywood: Report

With 'film tourism' clearly trending as Indians set their travel goals around movie themes and iconic places made famous by bollywood, 2020 will see an increase in bollywood-inspired vacations, according to Travel Trends Report 2020. Bollywood destinations in demand include Lake Como and historic Venice in Italy, Switzerland’s Gstaad, Montreux and Zurich, Amsterdam, Bruges, Innsbruck, Spain and Portugal, as per the report by Thomas Cook (India).

The integrated travel and related financial services company released its list of travel trends for the year 2020, based on the feedback received from over 2700 respondents across the country. With travel continuing to fuel aspirations of Indian consumers, Thomas Cook India said that it has shared the trends that will drive travel during the year.

Besides, with the current calendar year offering 21 extended weekends, 66 per cent of Indian travellers are choosing multiple micro-cations -- a leisure trip that's fewer than five nights -- a clear deviation from one long annual vacation, it said. "With several public, festive and regional holidays falling on weekdays in 2020, Indians are smartly taking leave to combine it with a public holiday and create an extended/ smart weekend getaway," the report said.

'Staycations' will also witness an uptick in 2020, with over 23 pe cent of India's metro consumers indicating interest to relax and pamper themselves - within their city of residence. With city hotels wooing consumers with special weekend discounts and added benefits of spa-wellness and dining, this ensures an alluring weekend break.

Staycations are specially designed to serve the needs of those seeking a short break from the usual chores at home or work. With a clear focus to detach from over-use of their smart phones, over 67 per cent of India’s working professionals, millennials and solo travellers have indicated their desire to go tech-free and maintain a healthy balance.

"2020 will hence see Indians opting for digital detox holidays, selecting destinations with limited/zero network connectivity," it said. Experiences like a trek in the Himalayas, tusker trails at a jungle resort near Bandipur project tiger reserve, a beach safari camp in Australia while swimming with whales, a wellness mindfulness retreat at Thailand’s Koh Yao/ Karkloof Spa in South Africa’s safari heartland, diving and snorkelling off remote islands in Malaysia/ Maldives, immersing in traditional Balinese culture in Ubud or at a village near historic Al Ain, Abu Dhabi - allows one to truly appreciate the destination while disconnecting from the outside world, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Online Investment Advisory Platform Kuvera Announces the Launch of Digital Gold and Digital Gold SIP

Investors can diversify their portfolio to include gold for as little as INR 100 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirIndias fastest growing online investment advisory platform Kuvera, today announced the addition of Digital Gold and Digital...

Kuvera.in announces launch of Digital Gold and Digital Gold SIP

Mumbai Maharashtra India Jan 22 ANINewsVoir Indias fastest growing online investment advisory platform Kuvera, today announced the addition of Digital Gold and Digital Gold SIP - a convenient, secure and practical approach to diversifying o...

UPDATE 15-U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects Democrats on documents, witnesses

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, rejecting Democratic efforts to obtain evidence and ensure witnesses are heard. As the third p...

Researchers develop new tool to identify youths at high risk of depression

A team of researchers has extended their efforts to identify a predictive tool that helps to identify young people who are likely to experience high or low depressive disorder when they reach around the age of eighteen. The team include res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020