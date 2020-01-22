Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intercell Bags the Top 50 Organizations in Education Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:42 IST
Intercell Bags the Top 50 Organizations in Education Award

Gurgaon, Haryana, India: Intercell, the world’s first of its kind Virtual Mentor Network has been recognized as one of the “Top 50 Organizations in Education” by Global Forum of Education and Learning (GFEL). The award was presented at GFEL event held from 16th to 18th December, 2019 at Le Meridian, Dubai. This award is a recognition of Intercell’s contribution in the field of education and innovative learning. The Virtual Mentor Network intends to bridge the glaring talent gap and empower youth with knowledge.

The panel received quite a number of incredible nominations and choosing the top 50 awardees was a difficult job for the judging committee. All nominees were adjudged on five parameters, with overall reach and industry impact being the most crucial ones followed by spirit of innovation, future-readiness and market demand. Intercell scored high on all and emerged as a winner of the prestigious title.

Intercell is a unique platform of industry experts and professionals who Mentor people and give a direction on their career. This Gurgaon and New York-based global startup, since its inception has been creating a buzz in the market. They drew attention by highlighting the alarming rate of unemployment in the country and how mentorship can offer an apt solution.

Arunabh Varma, Intercell’s founder, feels that India is steering global education and they are honored to be a part of it. In his words, “I am overwhelmed with the International response for Intercell and indeed proud to receive this global recognition.”

Arunabh, a sales, digital & marketing expert is a seasoned professional with versatile work experience of 15 years in Telecom, IT, Real Estate and Automobiles. Throughout his professional career, he has demonstrated a keen ability to effectively influence internal and external stakeholders across the business with his exemplary communication skills besides effectively managing budget and respective performance, product sales and consumer reactions. Now an entrepreneur, he articulates ground-breaking concepts with a futuristic approach, catering to education 4.0.

It is a well-known fact that in order to prepare future graduates for work, universities must align their teaching and processes with technological advancements. Cyber-physical systems will gradually become more integrated into various industries, inevitably affecting the skills requirements for employees. Intercell makes sure that aligning the teaching and learning methods with the skills successfully prepares students for the fourth industrial revolution. Remote guidance of Mentors for in this scenario is the most essential element for the benefit of Mentees.

This award is a well-deserved credit for Intercell’s influence in the field of education and bringing seamless learning in contemporary times.

To Watch the Video Please Click on the Link Below:

Introducing: Intercell – Virtual Mentor Network

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic lands at Netflix

Bradley Coopers next directorial, a film based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, has shifted its base from Paramount to streamer Netflix. According to Deadline, the rights for the film, which Cooper will direct and star i...

DAVOS-Spain's prime minister reaffirms pledge to curb budget deficit, debt levels

Spains Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, reiterated on Tuesday that his new government was committed to decreasing the budget deficit and debt levels.We maintain our commitment to reducing the deficit and public debt levels, which wi...

First woman enters Japan's submarine academy

The first female student was admitted to Japans national naval submarine academy Wednesday after the end of a ban on women on the countrys submarines. Saki Takenouchi, 26, entered the academy in a western region of Hiroshima along with abou...

Union Cabinet approves Model MoU for mutual recognition of foreign certificates

Union Cabinet has approved a Model Memorandum of Understanding MoU prepared by Shipping Ministry which empowers it to enter into agreements with other countries for mutual recognition of certificates. Shipping Ministry has prepared a model ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020