HCL Tech's Vijaykumar to chair WEF IT Governors community

  • Davos
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:57 IST
Leading Indian IT firm HCL Technologies' CEO C Vijayakumar was on Wednesday named as chairman of the World Economic Forum's IT Governors community. The announcement was made at the Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Forum’s IT Governors community convenes CEOs of the world's top information technology companies in order to help them responsibly shape the future of their industry. It acts as a platform for setting industry priorities, building shared understanding, and coordinating actions that lead to results. Under Vijayakumar’s stewardship, the community will prioritise dialogue and action around the most pressing issues impacting the industry's future progress, like talent re-skilling, data governance, security and privacy, responsible proliferation of artificial intelligence, amongst others.

"We're very pleased to have Mr. Vijayakumar chairing our efforts this year in the IT Governors, which will focus on responsible technology leadership. We are looking forward to next steps and tackling urgent challenges together," said Eric White, Head of the IT Industry at the World Economic Forum (WEF). "In today's world where technology is at the heart of virtually every individual, social, policy and corporate action and by that means at the very center of human progress, it is critical that the IT Industry remains a beacon of responsible leadership," said Vijayakumar.

"With that vision as our north-star, I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in the IT Governors community this year on addressing prioritised issues of immediate and impending relevance as well as launch some new initiatives for cross-industry collaboration around data privacy, skilling and responsible use of new disruptive technologies," he added.

