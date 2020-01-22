S&P Global opens office in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI): S&P Global, a leading provider ofratings,analytics and data to capital and commodity markets announced the opening of a new green- building office, a press release from the agency said on Wednesday. The new office in the Skyview building covers 2.41 lakh square-feet and has a multitude of sustainable features that have earned it U.S Green Building Council (USGBC) Gold- rated LEED certification, it said.

"At S&P Global, we are committed to investing in India and in our people, with the ultimate intent of contributing to a better, more sustainable world," Abhishek Tomar, Managing Director of India Operations for S&P Global said. "With a blend of innovative sustainable ideas and state-of-the-art architecture, our Skyview office exemplifies our eco-friendly approach to business," he added.

Nischal Patel, Head of Operations-Hyderabad at S&P Global, said "The new office not only meets sustainability standards but also enables our employees to exemplify sustainable and inclusive practices throughout our communities." PTI GDK SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.