Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves signing of pact between India, Brazil for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:38 IST
Govt approves signing of pact between India, Brazil for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

The government on Wednesday gave its approval for signing of a pact between India and Brazil for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources.

The Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has given its approval for the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India and Geological Survey of Brazil - CPRM, Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Federative Republic of Brazil on 'cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources'," the Mines Ministry said in a statement.

The pact will provide an institutional mechanism between both the nations for cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi president meets Trump in Davos, discuss foreign troops cut - Iraqi statement

Iraqi President Barham Salih met U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos on Wednesday and discussed reducing foreign troops in the country, a statement from the Iraqi presidency said.During the meeting, reducing foreign troops and the importan...

Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at W...

EXCLUSIVE-BP's Looney goes all-in on climate goals and explores overhaul

Change is afoot at BP. Incoming Chief Executive Bernard Looney plans to expand the companys climate targets and is considering overhauling the structure of the oil and gas major in one of the biggest shake-ups in its 111-year history. The 4...

Oscar winners Malek, Colman, King, Ali to become presenters at 2020 Academy Award

Last years winners of the esteemed Oscar Awards, Regina King, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, and Mahershala Ali will be presenting this years 92nd Academy Awards during the coveted ceremony. The Academy recently announced that the four recipien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020