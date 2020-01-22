Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors look for insurance as U.S. bull market runs - BNP fund manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:43 IST
Investors look for insurance as U.S. bull market runs - BNP fund manager
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian investors with money in the U.S. equities market are unwilling to cash out their bets just yet - but some are beginning to buy insurance against a correction, according to a quant fund manager who advises clients on asset allocation. U.S. stocks were the standout asset class of 2019, with low global bond yields helping to drive the benchmark S&P 500 index almost 29% higher for its best year since 2013.

That has left a lot of investors nervous about the rally ending but also reluctant to sell while it continues. "It's still the right asset class to be in, especially with bond yields quite low," said Paul Sandhu, Asia-Pacific head of BNP Paribas Asset Management's multi-asset quant solutions team, which manages $150 billion globally. "But we see a lot of tail risk."

He rated a worldwide slowdown as his top concern and is advising clients to diversify by adding new assets. "Japanese investors have been starting to look at different ways of protecting themselves from a downturn, without actually selling their equity investments," Sandhu said.

One such strategy, he explained, is to buy options or straddles that protect against sharp price movements, or to use products that increase exposure to equity performance not correlated with the broader market. An option contract, in basic terms, allows investors to sell a stock at a fixed price in the future, essentially putting a floor under potential losses or even a cap on gains. A straddle involves buying protection in both directions.

A recent rise in the implied volatility priced into stock market options to sell or buy at prices well off current levels indicated a pick up in such hedging, Sandhu said. "It means that fear is starting to go up in the market."

Nevertheless, the S&P 500 has already spent January logging fresh highs, even as risks from Mideast tensions to uncertainty on global growth have clouded the outlook. Futures pricing suggested the index is poised on Wednesday to shrug off fears about a new Chinese virus sparking a global pandemic.

"It's become like a black hole actually, absorbing everyone's money," said Sandhu. "The more you struggle to get out, to find alternatives, it just kind of pulls you back in, because it's the best show in town."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Italy seizes 9.5 tonnes of Chinese pork to prevent African swine fever contagion

Italys tax police seized and destroyed 9.5 tonnes of pork from China which was banned by the Health Ministry after African swine fever broke out in the Asian country, police in the northeastern city of Padoa said on Wednesday.The illegally-...

Centre trying to push CAA in non-BJP ruled states, won't implement in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking will a person be declared foreigner and then allowed to apply for India...

UPDATE 4-Italy's Di Maio quits as 5-Star leader - party source

Luigi Di Maio resigned as leader of Italys co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a party source said, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the governments parliamentary majority. Di Maio, who is foreign minister, tol...

Two held with explosives in Chhattisgarh

Sariya Police on Wednesday said to have arrested two persons from Kanchanpur Marg here and seized explosive materials from their possession. According to police, the accused have identified as 31-year-old Suresh Tandi, and 43-year-old Ishwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020