Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhavin Turakhia looks to take fintech product to US, Europe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:47 IST
Bhavin Turakhia looks to take fintech product to US, Europe

Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia on Wednesday said he is focusing on taking his newest business Zeta to the US and Europe as he looks to decrease the fintech firm's reliance on India for revenues. The 40-year-old billionaire said the company is not looking at any acquisitions or stake sales at present, but will be open for a strategic investor coming in like French player Sodexo.

Turakhia said over USD 70 million has been invested in the company, including USD 40 million by him and co-founders and USD 30 million by Sodexo, for creating a product suite targeted at banks. "We have been building the product for four years and

will be launching in US, which is the biggest market for fintechs, and European countries this year," Turakhia told PTI. He said all his previous businesses, including Directi, have depended on overseas clients for revenues, but Zeta has been an exception, wherein it sold services to Indian banks initially, and then branched out to Brazil, the Philippines and Vietnam in its four-year journey till now.

The UK, Italy and Spain are the markets in Europe the company is looking at, Turakhia said, adding it takes up to six months for customising a product to local compliance requirements and ensuring connectivity with local financial switches. The company launched the suite called 'Tachyon' on Wednesday, wherein it has integrated a host of applications and services into a single suite.

The company is looking at increasing its total headcount to 650 by end of March 2021, and half of the incremental talent will be hired overseas across functions, Turakhia said. It will continue to look at India as a key for its engineering and product development activities, but will also hire talent for this function overseas, he said.

At present, it counts on Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank as among clients, Turakhia said, adding that it has also developed core banking softwares for which it is in a few conversations. Typically, a new age bank or one which is entering into a new vertical like credit cards is the one which will be looking for the core banking solution, he said, adding the company sees the ongoing mergers of state-run banks as an opportunity.

Turakhia said the company will be "self sufficient" from a cash flow perspective and added that it does not require any external capital. It has last raised capital at a USD 300 million valuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Italy seizes 9.5 tonnes of Chinese pork to prevent African swine fever contagion

Italys tax police seized and destroyed 9.5 tonnes of pork from China which was banned by the Health Ministry after African swine fever broke out in the Asian country, police in the northeastern city of Padoa said on Wednesday.The illegally-...

Centre trying to push CAA in non-BJP ruled states, won't implement in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking will a person be declared foreigner and then allowed to apply for India...

UPDATE 4-Italy's Di Maio quits as 5-Star leader - party source

Luigi Di Maio resigned as leader of Italys co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a party source said, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the governments parliamentary majority. Di Maio, who is foreign minister, tol...

Two held with explosives in Chhattisgarh

Sariya Police on Wednesday said to have arrested two persons from Kanchanpur Marg here and seized explosive materials from their possession. According to police, the accused have identified as 31-year-old Suresh Tandi, and 43-year-old Ishwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020