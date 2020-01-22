Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Lebanese government must put forward clear economic programme - banking association

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:23 IST
New Lebanese government must put forward clear economic programme - banking association
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's banking association said on Wednesday it expected the country's newly formed government to put forward a clear economic and financial program and push ahead on reforms without delay.

In a statement, the banking association said it expected the government's formation to help restore confidence and stability to the country's economy and security and was ready to help in reviving Lebanon from the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central city of Wuhan amid fears that the new flu-like coronavirus will rapidly spread with much of the population embarking on travel for Lunar New Year holidays. ...

DAVOS-Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesnt think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.Trump, who has sparred back and forth with the teenage climate activist, made the comment...

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

A 57-year-old woman -- identified as the wife of the owner of leading bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles -- allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhis posh Aurangzeb Lane area. 57-year-old Natasha Kapur was found hanging from a ceilin...

UPDATE 4-Sainsbury's turns to retail boss as CEO checks out

Sainsburys has picked retail and operations director Simon Roberts to succeed CEO Mike Coupe, the architect of the British supermarket groups failed bid for rival Asda who will step down in May after six years at the helm.Roberts task will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020