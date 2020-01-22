New Lebanese government must put forward clear economic programme - banking association

Lebanon's banking association said on Wednesday it expected the country's newly formed government to put forward a clear economic and financial program and push ahead on reforms without delay.

In a statement, the banking association said it expected the government's formation to help restore confidence and stability to the country's economy and security and was ready to help in reviving Lebanon from the crisis.

