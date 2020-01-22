Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose Boutique India Launches Nation’s First Eternal Rose Luxury Showroom

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:28 IST
Rose Boutique India Launches Nation’s First Eternal Rose Luxury Showroom

The brand offers eternal roses with more than fifty exotic colors

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India

Rose Boutique India, a luxury floral gifting brand launches India’s first eternal rose showroom in New Delhi. Through genetic modification, the brand has produced these unique real roses in more than fifty exotic colors which can live up to five years without water or any such maintenance.

With this launch, Rose Boutique India forays into the luxury market for flowers and wants to tap into the unexplored niche gifting segment. The brand intends to upgrade the experience of gifting flowers for every occasion through this endeavour.

Commenting on the launch, Sagar Pahwa, Co-Founder, said, “We started operations through selling on Instagram and received immense love for our designs and display. With the launch of our first showroom, we want to offer a customised experience to our patrons who want to express their emotions through the luxury gift of eternal roses.”

Inspired by the famous French saying, ‘la vie en rose’ which reflects optimism, love and positivity, the brand’s handcrafted luxury gifting range also includes wedding invites and giveaways, baby announcement hampers, event favours, corporate gifts as well as

personal hampers using both fresh roses and eternal roses.

Adding to this, Sadhvi Chawla, Co-Founder, Rose Boutique India said, “Roses are a symbol of true love and friendship and when gifted, they depict a plethora of emotions. As a luxury gifting brand, it gives us immense pleasure to introduce this eccentric concept of eternal roses in the Indian market. With Valentine’s week approaching, we encourage our clients to customise these offerings in their choice of color, packaging, design and size.”

The eternal rose gift range starts from INR 2,000 onwards which is available to shop at the showroom as well as on the brand’s official Instagram handle @RoseBoutiqueIndia.

About Rose Boutique India

Founded in 2016, Rose Boutique India is a luxury floral gifting brand. At rose boutique India, we aim to deliver not just a product, rather an exceptional gifting experience because after all, a gift is only worth it when it creates an indelible moment to be cherished forever. Each floral design is handcrafted by our team of specialists who work closely with you, to understand your specifications, emotions and vision.

We let you imagine, create and choose your special present instead of having to choose from a pre-set catalogue of products. All our signature boxes are completely reusable and come in an array of sizes, shapes and colors to help you create your perfect gift.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump says U.S. to add more countries to travel ban soon

The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details, saying the changes would be announced soon.The Trump administration is planning to add seven...

Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved the European Unions list of priority energy projects that are eligible for up to 30 billion euros 33.5 billion in funding, ignoring objections over its inclusion of fossil fuel schemes.The European C...

UPDATE 1-China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central city of Wuhan amid fears that the new flu-like coronavirus will rapidly spread with much of the population embarking on travel for Lunar New Year holidays. ...

DAVOS-Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesnt think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.Trump, who has sparred back and forth with the teenage climate activist, made the comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020