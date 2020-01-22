Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demand for Data Scientists Increases by 32% YoY: S P Jain School of Global Management

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:08 IST
Demand for Data Scientists Increases by 32% YoY: S P Jain School of Global Management

Australia is a key employment hub for aspiring Indian Data Scientists

Indian salaries upto 35 lacs for entry level roles and over AU$95k for Australia

MUMBAI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S P Jain School of Global Management today announced that the Bachelors of Data Science (BDS) course has been accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), the foremost credentialing body for Data Science & Engineering programs in United States and around the world. DASCA is an exclusive accreditation and only established IITs and top 3 NITs have DASCA accreditation in India. S P Jain is the only one in Australia to have this coveted accreditation. This accreditation would particularly be useful to S P Jain's BDS course that is conducted in Mumbai/Sydney and leads to a work visa in Australia. Given the skill shortage in Australia, the starting salary is over A$70,000 per annum, one of the highest for fresh graduates. S P Jain's BDS course has observed significant demand over the last year.

Speaking about the rising interest for this field of study, Abhijit Dasgupta, Director - Data Science Programs, S P Jain School of Global Management, said, "Data Science is the new Engineering as the world has moved from the Industrial era and runs on data today. For three years in a row, data scientist has been named the number one job in the U.S. by Glassdoor. What's more, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the rise of data science needs will create 11.5 million job openings by 2026. Data science experts are needed in virtually every job sector-not just in technology. In fact, the five biggest tech companies - Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook, contributing to over 52% of worlds market capitalization globally, are one of the biggest employers of data scientists and engineers. However-in order to break into these high-paying, in-demand roles-an advanced education in Data Science is required."

In Australia, as on 7th Jan 2020, according to Glassdoor.com, the base pay of data science professionals has touched an all-time high of $114,000 in Australia. The students get the opportunity to pursue part of their course in Australia, through which they not only receive an Australian Degree upon completion, but also 2-year Post Study Work Rights. Being an emerging global hub in Data Science jobs, Australia also boasts a safe, stimulating and highly dynamic environment for students.

The three year intensive program provides the students with a strong foundation in Mathematics, Statistics, Programming, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Visual Analytics, Cloud Engineering, Big Data Engineering amongst other verticals, which in turn enables them to seek a career with world premier data science hubs, the Big 4, IT and Analytics firms in the world. During the course, the candidates are equipped with various skills such as strategy development, improving operational efficiencies, reducing costs, terminating risks amongst others, thereby adding real value to a company. Students have access to S P Jain's new Disruptive Technologies Lab in Sydney where they conduct practical projects.

About S P Jain School of Global Management (S P Jain Global)

S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA and Global MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.

Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21) Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19) The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17) Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013-15)

Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA programs (2011 and 2012)

S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain's world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai. Click here to read more.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Putin to discuss release of U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the release of U.S.-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar during a visit to Israel on Thursday with her mother and Israels prime minister, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wed...

Lebanon finance minister: impossible for exchange rate to return to what it was - LBC

Lebanons new Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told local media on Wednesday it would be impossible for the Lebanese pound exchange rate to the U.S. dollar to return to what it was.He told broadcaster LBC that reining in the parallel market, whe...

UPDATE 1-DAVOS - Trump, WTO chief to discuss changes to trade aribter

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed dramatic action with the World Trade Organization, saying the groups director-general would visit Washington as soon as next week, but giving no other details.The WTO lost its ability to interv...

Cabinet approves revised estimates of Rs 4,371 cr for setting up permanent campuses for NITs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimates RCE of over Rs 4,371 crore to establish permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology NITs till 2022. Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates for estab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020