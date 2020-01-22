Demand for Data Scientists Increases by 32% YoY: S P Jain School of Global Management

Australia is a key employment hub for aspiring Indian Data Scientists

Indian salaries upto 35 lacs for entry level roles and over AU$95k for Australia

MUMBAI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S P Jain School of Global Management today announced that the Bachelors of Data Science (BDS) course has been accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), the foremost credentialing body for Data Science & Engineering programs in United States and around the world. DASCA is an exclusive accreditation and only established IITs and top 3 NITs have DASCA accreditation in India. S P Jain is the only one in Australia to have this coveted accreditation. This accreditation would particularly be useful to S P Jain's BDS course that is conducted in Mumbai/Sydney and leads to a work visa in Australia. Given the skill shortage in Australia, the starting salary is over A$70,000 per annum, one of the highest for fresh graduates. S P Jain's BDS course has observed significant demand over the last year.

Speaking about the rising interest for this field of study, Abhijit Dasgupta, Director - Data Science Programs, S P Jain School of Global Management, said, "Data Science is the new Engineering as the world has moved from the Industrial era and runs on data today. For three years in a row, data scientist has been named the number one job in the U.S. by Glassdoor. What's more, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the rise of data science needs will create 11.5 million job openings by 2026. Data science experts are needed in virtually every job sector-not just in technology. In fact, the five biggest tech companies - Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook, contributing to over 52% of worlds market capitalization globally, are one of the biggest employers of data scientists and engineers. However-in order to break into these high-paying, in-demand roles-an advanced education in Data Science is required."

In Australia, as on 7th Jan 2020, according to Glassdoor.com, the base pay of data science professionals has touched an all-time high of $114,000 in Australia. The students get the opportunity to pursue part of their course in Australia, through which they not only receive an Australian Degree upon completion, but also 2-year Post Study Work Rights. Being an emerging global hub in Data Science jobs, Australia also boasts a safe, stimulating and highly dynamic environment for students.

The three year intensive program provides the students with a strong foundation in Mathematics, Statistics, Programming, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Visual Analytics, Cloud Engineering, Big Data Engineering amongst other verticals, which in turn enables them to seek a career with world premier data science hubs, the Big 4, IT and Analytics firms in the world. During the course, the candidates are equipped with various skills such as strategy development, improving operational efficiencies, reducing costs, terminating risks amongst others, thereby adding real value to a company. Students have access to S P Jain's new Disruptive Technologies Lab in Sydney where they conduct practical projects.

About S P Jain School of Global Management (S P Jain Global)

S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA and Global MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.

Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21) Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19) The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17) Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013-15)

Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA programs (2011 and 2012)

S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain's world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai. Click here to read more.

