Gunnebo opens its first India Experience Centre in Bengaluru

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:30 IST
Swedish major Gunnebo, a worldwide leader in security products, services and software, on Wednesday inaugurated its first India Experience Centre in Bengaluru. It showcases a range of physical security solutions for banks, retail and commercial establishments, company officials said.

Gunnebo foresees an opportunity in the growing demand for "technologically advanced and customised solutions" from banks, retail and corporate customers to protect currency, valuable merchandise and documents against burglary and fire, they said. Sabyasachi Sengupta, Managing Director, Gunnebo India, said: "This centre will showcase physical security solutions that include safe storage, entrance control and fire-safe products." He said the company always buys back the safes to prevent misuse and asks customers to upgrade.

This experience centre showcases the Hallmark range of safes under the Steelage brand designed specifically for the jewellery segment in India, especially the south, the company said. Ram Srinivasan, Vice President, Safe Storage, said: "The experience centre was thought of for clientele from many emerging customer segments, who prefer to experience the products first hand as well as understand that they can depend on a service backup." PTI RS BN BN.

