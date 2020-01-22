For 2nd year in row, Kerala tops list of most welcoming places: Report

Kerala has topped the list of 'the most welcoming places' in the country for the second consecutive year with four of its cities/tourism spots finding place among the list of top 10 such places this year. According to a ranking by international travel site Booking.com's 'traveller review awards 2020, Mararikulam, Varkala, Thekkady and Kollam in Kerala have found their place in the top 10 list.

The second state in the list is Goa with Agonda and Palolem, says a statement issued by Booking.com on Wednesday. The list as a whole is topped by Agonda in Goa followed by Mararikulam of Kerala.

The other places in the list include Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, said Ritu Mehrotra, country manager for India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives at Booking.com. On a global level the list the most welcoming place on the earth is Goreme in Turkey (for the second year in a row) followed by Tatranska Lomnica and in Slovakia, Phong Nha in Vietnam, Kobarid in Slovenia, Cochem in Germany, Doolin of Ireland, Taitung City in Taiwan Italy's Schenna, Monte Verde of Brazil and Lake Tekapo of New Zealand, the Amsterdam-based portal said.

