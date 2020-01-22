Ujjwala inspires Ghana, India to assist Ghana in implementation of its LPG promotion policy

Ghana wants to replicate the highly successful Ujjwala model of giving out cooking gas (LPG) connections to the need and has signed an agreement with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) seeking its assistance and technical expertise in implementation of the African nation's national LPG promotion policy. Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana and L K S Chauhan, Chief General Manager (LPG Operations), IOC signed the MoU in presence of Oil Minister Dharmendra pradhan and Michael Aaron, High Commissioner of Ghana to India.

"With India's emergence as a world leader in provision of clean energy to its citizens by the expansion of its LPG network, Ghana sought assistance from India in its own efforts to promote to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage," an IOC press statement said. LPG coverage in Ghana is just 23 per cent and customers have to queue up at petrol stations with cylinders to get a refill. It wants to replicate the Indian model of setting up bottling plants where LPG can be filled in cylinders which are then transported to dealers who deliver them at customer doorstep with a view to expand the coverage to cover at least 50 per cent of the population.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), IOC would support the NPA on the successful implementation of the Re-circulation Model (CRM) of LPG. IOC will support to NPA in development of health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) standards as well as design licensing, permit and legal framework. It will help NPA develop economics for LPG bottling plant, pricing structure, and communication strategy.

The company "will also assist in areas of infrastructure development for the new LPG value chain, support for upgrading capacities of institutions along with policy development and review," the statement said. As many as 8 crore free cooking gas connections were given to poor women in three years under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

