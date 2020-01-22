Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ujjwala inspires Ghana, India to assist Ghana in implementation of its LPG promotion policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:24 IST
Ujjwala inspires Ghana, India to assist Ghana in implementation of its LPG promotion policy

Ghana wants to replicate the highly successful Ujjwala model of giving out cooking gas (LPG) connections to the need and has signed an agreement with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) seeking its assistance and technical expertise in implementation of the African nation's national LPG promotion policy. Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana and L K S Chauhan, Chief General Manager (LPG Operations), IOC signed the MoU in presence of Oil Minister Dharmendra pradhan and Michael Aaron, High Commissioner of Ghana to India.

"With India's emergence as a world leader in provision of clean energy to its citizens by the expansion of its LPG network, Ghana sought assistance from India in its own efforts to promote to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage," an IOC press statement said. LPG coverage in Ghana is just 23 per cent and customers have to queue up at petrol stations with cylinders to get a refill. It wants to replicate the Indian model of setting up bottling plants where LPG can be filled in cylinders which are then transported to dealers who deliver them at customer doorstep with a view to expand the coverage to cover at least 50 per cent of the population.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), IOC would support the NPA on the successful implementation of the Re-circulation Model (CRM) of LPG. IOC will support to NPA in development of health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) standards as well as design licensing, permit and legal framework. It will help NPA develop economics for LPG bottling plant, pricing structure, and communication strategy.

The company "will also assist in areas of infrastructure development for the new LPG value chain, support for upgrading capacities of institutions along with policy development and review," the statement said. As many as 8 crore free cooking gas connections were given to poor women in three years under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list, TV reports

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday, citing Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan. The U.S. government added Sud...

Germany returns Nazi art from Gurlitt trove to French family

Germany on Wednesday returned three art works to a descendant of a Jewish French collector who owned them until his death in 1941 in Nazi-occupied France.Two of the pictures came from a trove of works held by Cornelius Gurlitt, which was di...

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

So far, Song Joong-Kis name created headline mainly due to his divorce with Song Hye-Kyo. Their legal split not only disappointed their global fans and lovers, it also became a topic of discussion and continued for several months. However, ...

This month's Mann ki Baat at 6 pm on Jan 26

The first Mann ki Baat monthly radio show of this year will be aired on Republic Day. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modis address will take place at 6.00 PM instead of the usual 11.00 AM.The timing has been changed due to the Republic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020