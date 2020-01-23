SheTalksTech Initiative at Xebia for Inclusive Growth

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a Netherlands-based global IT services company, is working towards creating an inclusive and diverse workplace. They started SheTalksTech initiative around two years back in 2018 with an aim to have an equilibrium in the diversity ratio. The main objective of this initiative is to make Xebia the go-to place for women by being supportive and offering inclusive growth opportunities. #SheTalksTech campaign is being initiated to inspire, celebrate, and connect more and more women in technology.

The initiative is directed towards providing an open and flexible working culture and growth opportunities for women so that more and more women join the organization and become a part of Xebia's growth story. They have ensured that their evaluation process is purely merit based and the best are suitably rewarded. In order to maintain the diversity ratio, SheTalksTech initiative is focusing on increasing the female workforce to bridge the gender gap and create a meaningful and diverse ecosystem.

Further, to sustain their existing workforce and upskill them, various internal initiatives are structured and introduced that encourage and help women professionals follow their passion. These programs cater to women and provide them open platform to share their challenges, learning aspirations so that a career progression path can be crafted for them.

Mentorship plays a very important role in guiding and helping women take next step in their career. Xebia is running an initiative 'Over a Cup of Coffee' where women professionals are aligned with a mentor to discuss their aspirations, challenges, and areas of interest. The main objective of the program is to identify potential candidates to help them climb the ladder in their professional career and support them to learn and grow professionally.

The mentor will guide them and give direction to move forward. This helps them charter a clear path towards their goal and understand ways of achieving it. The young workforce can take guidance from the seniors and can find ways or resolutions to challenges that women face during various stages of their professional life. They can look up to someone as their role model or mentor. It also gives a platform to women professionals to connect, network, and learn from each other's experiences.

The first series of the Mentorship program – Over a cup of coffee - was conducted three months back in which 15 women professionals were aligned to a mentor to discuss their career goals and aspirations. The second series of the program has started and has received tremendous response.

Expressing her views on SheTalksTech initiative Aarti Saxena, Associate Director at Xebia, very rightly said, "The tech industry needs to foster, embrace, and promote women to positions of influence to create a more balanced future for the next generation and this is how success of the digital world must be redefined."

About Xebia

Xebia is a specialized global IT Consultancy and Services company. Xebia has specialized Centers of Excellence across its offices in the Netherlands (HQ), USA, India, UK and UAE. The services include Digital Strategy, Agile Consulting & Transformation, Robotic Process Automation, Digital Assurance, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Infrastructure, Big Data and Data Science.

Xebia works with several partners like Microsoft, Cloudera, Atlassian, Qubole, GitHub, Google, Backbase, AWS, ServiceNow, UiPath, Lightbend, Hortonworks, Qlik to explore, create and grow new frontiers in business together.

For more information, visit - www.xebia.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080467/SheTalksTech_Xebia.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.