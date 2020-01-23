Ujjivan SFB rallies 4 pc on two-fold growth in Q3 profit

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday rallied over 4 per cent gains on the back of a two-fold growth in the lender's Q3 profit. On the BSE, the stock was trading 4.48 per cent higher at Rs 53.65.

On the NSE, the stock rose by 4.38 per cent to Rs 53.60. The small finance lender on Wednesday said its profit doubled to Rs 90 crore in October-December 2019, helped by improvement in operational efficiency, stable margins and cost controls.

In the year-ago period, the lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 45 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

