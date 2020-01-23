Left Menu
Herbalife Nutrition launches Beta Heart for better cardiovascular health

Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition launches Beta Heart, a new product designed to reduce or maintain cholesterol levels in the blood. Beta Heart is a vanilla flavoured product, available in 15 grams single-serve sachets.

Herbalife Nutrition launches Beta Heart for better cardiovascular health. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition has launched Beta Heart, a new product designed to reduce or maintain cholesterol levels in the blood. Beta Heart is a vanilla flavoured product, available in 15 grams single-serve sachets. The main ingredient of Beta Heart is OatWell (oat beta-glucan), that has proven to reduce or maintain cholesterol levels in blood in more than 55 trials.

The product will boost heart health by reducing the risk factors contributing to coronary heart diseases. Beta Heart can be consumed by mixing it with Formula 1 shake or with 250 ml of water. Unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle leads to high cholesterol, which is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart diseases.

Scientific evidence suggests that oat beta-glucan helps lower the levels of blood cholesterol. Daily intake of 3 grams of oat beta-glucan helps maintain healthy blood cholesterol levels. Beta Heart powder contains oat beta-glucan as a key ingredient which is a natural form of soluble fibre found mostly in the outer layer of oat grains. One serving provides 3 grams of oat beta-glucan.

It is a good source of dietary fibre with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners or colours. Available Flavour: Natural Vanilla

Net Quantity: 15 g X 15 N sachets = 225 g Pricing: MRP - Rs 1900.00 (Inclusive of all taxes)

"We are proud to launch Beta Heart for our Indian consumers. This product is a result of extensive research and is a testimony to our commitment to the quality of products that we offer our consumers with greater access to good nutrition", said Ajay Khanna, Vice President, and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition. Beta Heart will be available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

