Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piramal's Rs 3,650 crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Ltd has announced the successful completion of its Rs 3,650 crore rights issue that saw participation from most of its existing large institutional investors as well as retail investors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:15 IST
Piramal's Rs 3,650 crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times
The company is raising Rs 14,500 crore to strengthen its balance sheet. Image Credit: ANI

Piramal Enterprises Ltd has announced the successful completion of its Rs 3,650 crore rights issue that saw participation from most of its existing large institutional investors as well as retail investors. The issue has been oversubscribed by nearly 1.14 times. The issue offered an opportunity to all its existing shareholders to participate in the capital raise.

"Through the rights issue, preferential allotment to CDPQ, stake sale in Shriram Transport and the recent sale of Decision Resources Group, the company is far exceeding its commitment to bring in Rs 8,000 crore to 10,000 crores of equity in FY20," said Chairman Ajay Piramal. "With these transactions, the company is raising funds aggregating up to Rs 14,500 crore which will further strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to target both organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities that the environment is offering," he said in a statement.

The company's fund-raise to the extent of Rs 14,500 crore in FY20 includes: Rs 6,750 crore from the sale of Decision Resources Group to Clarivate Analytics, Rs 3,650 crore from the rights issue, Rs 1,750 crore from CDPQ against preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures, and Rs 2,300 crore from the stake sale in Shriram Transport Finance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Irving should be ready for faceoff with LeBron, Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irvi...

Falcon.io Announces First Worldwide Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow

Falcon.io, a Cision company, today announced the dates for its inaugural Digital&#160;Marketing Trends Roadshow. The 2020 Roadshow meetups will take place in selected cities in North AmericaEurope and Australia, beginning this February and...

Too good to be true? The best investment that never was

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors may well have been tempted by a startup prospectus offering a slice of a long-neglected sector that promises vast growth, low risks and healthy returns.The catch Un...

Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020