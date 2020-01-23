Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII for higher tax benefits for home buyers to boost demand in real estate sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:12 IST
CII for higher tax benefits for home buyers to boost demand in real estate sector

Industry chamber CII on Thursday urged the government to increase tax benefits for home buyers to boost demand in the liquidity-hit real estate sector. The chamber said that in order to meet a minimum GDP growth target of 6 to 7 per cent, it is important to have a definitive plan for boosting the demand in the sector.

The sector needs more liquidity support and steps to boost demand, the it said in a statement. "CII has urged the government to Increase the tax benefits to home buyers and extend income limit under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to boost demand in the sector which is battling stress and liquidity issues for the past year," it added.

It has also proposed a focused action plan to boost the sector as part of its pre-budget suggestions. The chamber called for additional tax benefits to home buyers to boost the demand.

"The maximum available deduction on interest payment of home loan taken for all the property/(ies) should be increased from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000," it said. The government should also consider increasing the income criteria under PMAY scheme to Rs 18 and 25 lakh from the current Rs 12 and 18 lakh in the MIG I and ll categories, respectively.

"This would allow a wider section of the society to benefit from the scheme pushing demand," it said. Further, CII said granting infrastructure status to integrated townships and overall housing sector, would help developers access priority funding at a lower cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

We used to quash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm. CAL2 AS-SURRENDER 644 militants surrender in Assam Guwahati A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arm...

Another case registered against Aditya Rao for hoax call to terminal manager of Mangaluru Airport

One more case has been registered against Aditya Rao, who was arrested for planting an IED at Mangaluru Airport, for a hoax call to the terminal manager of the airport on January 20, police said. One more case has been registered against Ad...

Will invite Cong, NCP to join Thackeray on Ayodhya visit: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said their allies Congress and NCP are welcome to join Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when he visits Ayodhya in March to mark the completion of his 100 days in power. He said offering prayers to Lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020