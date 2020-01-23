GE T&D India bags Rs 173-crore order from JKPDD

GE T&D India Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 173-crore order from Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD). GE T&D India Ltd was awarded a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and advanced distribution management solution (ADMS) project by JKPDD for the distribution operations in Jammu and Srinagar, according to a statement by the company.

The order worth about Rs 173 crore, won through a competitive bidding process, includes a five-year maintenance services contract and the supply and integration of a host of solutions in the overall distribution network in the two cities, said the statement. Pitambar Shivnani, chief executive officer of GE T&D India Ltd, said, "The commitment towards the implementation of this technology is a major step towards realising the vision of 24x7 power supply to all consumers in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar."

The technology solution being executed for this project is used mainly for 24x7 power supply, reduction of power losses and real-time data monitoring and control of distribution network from a centralised place. This will determine the setting up of reliable and "no manual touch" systems for system control or data collection and adoption of information technology in energy accounting.

The SCADA technology reduces aggregate technical and commercial losses and enables real-time monitoring and control of the electric distribution network, handling of loads during load shedding and restoration and plugging of pilferage points. The implementation of the SCADA and ADMS also results in the greater supply of quality power, faster identification of faults and early restoration of power supply and last but not least, the proper planning and design of the distribution network.

