Left Menu
Development News Edition

GE T&D India bags Rs 173-crore order from JKPDD

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:15 IST
GE T&D India bags Rs 173-crore order from JKPDD

GE T&D India Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 173-crore order from Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD). GE T&D India Ltd was awarded a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and advanced distribution management solution (ADMS) project by JKPDD for the distribution operations in Jammu and Srinagar, according to a statement by the company.

The order worth about Rs 173 crore, won through a competitive bidding process, includes a five-year maintenance services contract and the supply and integration of a host of solutions in the overall distribution network in the two cities, said the statement. Pitambar Shivnani, chief executive officer of GE T&D India Ltd, said, "The commitment towards the implementation of this technology is a major step towards realising the vision of 24x7 power supply to all consumers in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar."

The technology solution being executed for this project is used mainly for 24x7 power supply, reduction of power losses and real-time data monitoring and control of distribution network from a centralised place. This will determine the setting up of reliable and "no manual touch" systems for system control or data collection and adoption of information technology in energy accounting.

The SCADA technology reduces aggregate technical and commercial losses and enables real-time monitoring and control of the electric distribution network, handling of loads during load shedding and restoration and plugging of pilferage points. The implementation of the SCADA and ADMS also results in the greater supply of quality power, faster identification of faults and early restoration of power supply and last but not least, the proper planning and design of the distribution network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers. The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Str...

UPDATE 1-China's Huanggang locked down over virus; Ezhou stops trains

Huanggang on Thursday became the second Chinese city to go into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630.Health authorities in the city of around 7.5 million, which borders the central city...

Malegaon admin failed to take effective steps for closure of polluting industries: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Thursday said the Malegaon administration has failed to take effective steps for closure of polluting industries and sought a status report on the issue. Irked over unsatisfactory state of affairs, a bench headed...

Muslims in India safer than most other places in world: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Muslims in India are safer than most places in the world. India is probably one of the most inclusive societies in the world, Goyal said here at a session on Strategic Outlook India at the WEF 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020