TalentSprint Expands its Women Engineers Program with Enhanced Support from Google

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-01-2020 15:44 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 15:44 IST
TalentSprint Expands its Women Engineers Program with Enhanced Support from Google

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

• First cohort of 100 received a resounding response from global tech companies

• Second cohort of 120 announced with bootcamps, scholarships, stipends, mentoring • Program continues to identify talented women engineering students across India and equip and nurture them to become top-tier tech professionals

TalentSprint has announced the expansion of its Women Engineers (WE) Program, with enhanced support from Google. Building on the strong industry acceptance of the first cohort, the second cohort will select, train, and enable 120 talented women engineering students to become world-class software engineers. The program is open to first year women engineering students across India.

While women were pioneers in the early decades of programming, the participation of women in the global technology sector today stands at 26% (per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics). The WE program, offered by TalentSprint with support from Google, addresses this gender imbalance by grooming talented young women engineering students to advance and contribute to the field. Prioritising inclusion, the program places special focus on mentoring gifted women engineers from underprivileged and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The first cohort of 100 WE students, shortlisted and selected from a pool of 7200+ applicants, began their intensive training and mentoring sessions in June 2019, and have received a very encouraging response from the tech industry. Well before the completion of the program, WE students received 104 internships and full time offers from 54 companies, at compensation levels 86% above the market average as per Glassdoor. Details of the first cohort’s success are at https://we.talentsprint.com/.

Encouraged by the success of the first cohort, TalentSprint, supported by Google, is announcing the second WE cohort of 120 students to begin their training and mentoring program in March 2020. Aimed at a similar cohort of women students currently completing their first year of engineering studies, this year’s WE format has been expanded to include coding bootcamps, online classes, full scholarships, stipends, mentoring by Google engineers, hackathons, and projects over the next two years.

Commenting on the launch of the new second cohort, Anand Rangarajan, Engineering Director at Google India, said: “The inclusion of women at every stage of the process to create universally relevant technology products is critical and we are committed to facilitating gender and socioeconomic diversity among software engineers worldwide. We feel encouraged by the enthusiastic acceptance of the first cohort of talent mentored under this program and the opportunity to drive more gender equality within the tech ecosystem. We are excited to support TalentSprint in this initiative, who have done exceptional work in the area.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said: “The success of the first WE cohort bears testimony to the fact that given the right guidance, environment, and support, young women from non-elite colleges can compete head-to-head with the best software engineers in the world. With enhanced support from Google and an expanded program format, we are fully committed to producing a large pool of gifted women engineers who will shape the next wave of global technology development.”

Applications are invited from eligible students and the selection will be done through a multi-stage nationwide assessment process. For information on how to apply, please visit: https://we.talentsprint.com/

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint brings high-end, deep-tech education to young and experienced professionals. It partners with world class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow. For more information please visit www.talentsprint.com

