Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plans to garner Rs 10,000 cr from 7th tranche of CPSE ETF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:13 IST
Govt plans to garner Rs 10,000 cr from 7th tranche of CPSE ETF

The government is planning to raise over Rs 10,000 crore from CPSE ETF's seventh tranche that would be launched by the end of the current month, according to market sources. The issue is likely to open for anchor investors on January 30 and for other institutional and retail investors, the next day, they added.

Central Public Sector Enterprises ETF runs a concentrated portfolio with a handful of stocks having weights of as high as 20 per cent on the underlying index. The portfolio is concentrated towards the energy and oil sector. Nippon Life India Asset Management, formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, is managing the CPSE ETF on the government's behalf and has already filed 'scheme information document' for CPSE ETF FFO 6 with markets regulator Sebi.

Sources privy to the development said the offer will have a base issue size of Rs 10,000 crore. Besides, there will be a green-shoe option. The decision to launch seventh tranche of CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has been taken after receiving robust response for earlier stake sale by the government in the product.

Through the earlier six tranches of the CPSE ETF, the government has already raised Rs 49,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore from the first tranche in March 2014, Rs 6,000 crore in January 2017, Rs 2,500 crore from the third in March 2017, Rs 17,000 crore in November 2018 and Rs 10,000 crore in March 2019 and Rs 11,500 crore in July 2019. The CPSE ETF tracks shares of 11 CPSEs -- ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, REC, PFC, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, NBCC India, NLC India and SJVN.

The proceeds from the ETF will help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year. It had aimed to garner Rs 85,000 crore through disinvestment in the preceding financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

Istanbul, Jan 23 AFP A Turkish prosecutor called for a sentence of up to 18 years for a delivery man who spat on a customers pizza before handing it over, local media reported Thursday. The incident -- which happened in 2017 in the central ...

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident inNallasopara arms haul, Sunburn festival attack conspiracycases....

Maha: Man kills friend after dispute over Rs 200

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested in the western suburb of Bandra for allegedly killing his friend, who failed to return Rs 200 that his brother had borrowed, police said on Thursday. Maruti Shetty killed Ramesh Shetty 25 by pushing...

Downtown Tokyo's homeless fear removal ahead of Olympics

Shelters made of cardboard start popping up in the basement of Tokyos Shinjuku train station right before the shutters come down at 11 pm, in corridors where salarymen rushing home and couples on late-night dates have just passed by. Dozens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020