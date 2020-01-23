Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Jio pays Rs 195 cr to DoT to clear all AGR dues in advance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:20 IST
Reliance Jio pays Rs 195 cr to DoT to clear all AGR dues in advance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio on Thursday paid Rs 195 crore to the telecom department to clear all adjusted gross revenue dues accounted till January 31, 2020, according to an official source. "Reliance Jio has paid Rs 195 crore for AGR. This includes advance money that company has paid for the month of January 2020," the source said.

The company has made provision of Rs 177 crore to pay for the government revenue share based on the Supreme Court judgment dated October 24, 2019. Rivals of Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have the cumulative liability of Rs 88,624 crore and have sought more time from the department.

The apex court has set January 23 as the deadline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. However, companies have requested the DoT (Department of Telecom) to give them time to make payment based on the outcome of their modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywoods most powerful executives, Weinstein is now on trial for rape in a Manhattan courtroom.Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guil...

File status report on money laundering probe against AirAsia officials, HC tells ED

The Delhi High Court directed the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday to file a status report of its investigation in a money laundering case lodged against some officials of AirAsia India whose flying licence has been challenged by BJP lea...

7 students, woman attendant injured in bus collision

A school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, leaving seven students and a woman attendant injured, an official said. Students and the woman attendant -- Geeta Chauhan -- suffered minor injuries o...

Tennis-Nadal dominates Delbonis to ease into third round in Melbourne

Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his relentless progress through the Australian Open draw on Thursday, muscling his way into the third round with a commanding 6-3 7-64 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis. The Spaniard, hunting for a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020