Left Menu
Development News Edition

12,828 passengers screened for novel coronavirus infection till Jan 22: Health ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:42 IST
12,828 passengers screened for novel coronavirus infection till Jan 22: Health ministry
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

A total of 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus infection till January 22 but no positive case has been detected in the country so far, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan is reviewing the evolving scenario and preparedness status.

She has asked states and union territories to review hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of critically ill patients, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in the area of surveillance and laboratory support, an official statement said. Thermal screening is being done at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.

Meanwhile, amid reports that a nurse from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to

take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment. However, health department sources in Kerala said there is no information about nurses from the state having been affected.

The civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to follow the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China and disembarking in India. The ministry has instructed for in-flight announcements for India bound flights.

A travel advisory was issued on January 17 and put up on the ministry's website and also on the Twitter handle for wider circulation. "Port and airport health organizations have been sensitized and thermal screening has been initiated at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin airports," the statement said.

The airport health organizations have also put up signages at prominent locations informing the public about self-reporting of illness. Immigration officers manning the counters have been sensitized at these airports. The ministry of health has written to the governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka to review and strengthen preparedness measures at designated airports for provision of isolation and critical care facilities, linkages with VRDL network laboratories and adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has issued an advisory to all states and union territories for surveillance to pick up any travel-related case reported in the community and follow up contacts of a suspect or confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bavuma back to bolster South Africa for final test

Temba Bavuma will return to South Africas batting lineup for the fourth and final test against England, with Zubayr Hamza dropped, captain Faf du Plessis said on Thursday.Rassie van der Dussen will move up to number three in the batting lin...

Amarinder urges Imran to ensure safety of Pak Sikh leader

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Imran Khan to ensure the safety of the Sikh leader who fled Pakistan following threats from fundamentalists. Urge&#160;ImranKhanPTI to ensure safety of&#160;aoepoeRadesh. I understand ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 2330 NADAL MAKES SMOOTH PROGRESSTop seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his first Australian Open title since 2009, powered...

GDR manipulation: Sebi levies Rs 10.7 cr fine on Jindal Cotex, 3 officials

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a total fine of Rs 10.7 crore on Jindal Cotex and its three officials in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts GDR. Managing director of the firm Sandeep Jindal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020