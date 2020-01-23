Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit up 13 pc to Rs 59.74 cr

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported a 12.97 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.74 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.88 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 2,013.46 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 2,061.12 crore for the same period year ago. "Radico Khaitan has delivered another quarter of a strong operational and financial performance. The company continued to outperform the industry which is a testament to our robust product portfolio, strong brand equity and consumer royalty," Radico Khaitan Chairman and MD Lalit Khaitan said.

Shares of Radico Khaitan closed at Rs 358.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.63 per cent over previous close.

