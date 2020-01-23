Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe says grain stocks running out after drought

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:38 IST
Zimbabwe says grain stocks running out after drought
Representative image Image Credit: FAO/Alberto Conti

Zimbabwe has only 100,000 tonnes of grain in its strategic reserves, enough to last just over a month, as the southern African nation suffers the effects of a severe drought, according to the agriculture minister. More than half the country's population faces food shortages after maize harvests halved last year. The country has received little rain since the summer planting season started in November, and crops are wilting in some areas.

Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri told officials in Bulawayo, southwest Zimbabwe, on Wednesday that the government should help farmers cope with drought by building more irrigation infrastructure. "As things stand at the current moment, we have less than 100,000 (metric tonnes) of grain in the strategic grain reserve and imports, especially of food, are ballooning," he said in a speech seen by Reuters.

The grain reserve has the capacity to hold 500,000 tonnes but it has been run down after a poor harvest. Zimbabwe consumes 80,000 tonnes of maize every month. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said Zimbabwe needs to import at least 800,000 tonnes of maize this year, mainly from Tanzania, South Africa, and South America.

The country's grain millers group says it has bought 100,000 tonnes of maize from South Africa and Brazil and expects the first consignment to arrive next week. Shops are running out of subsidized maize meal while prices of basic goods soar. Zimbabwe is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in a decade, dashing hopes for a quick recovery under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

The United Nations World Food Programme needs $200 million to feed 4.1 million Zimbabweans after saying the country faced another poor harvest this year because of sparse rains. "We need to build the capacity of our farmers to be resilient to climate change shocks and stresses such as drought, floods, crop and livestock diseases, among others," Shiri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Davos-Mnuchin Says Climate Is Not A 'Doom And Gloom' Issue That Will Impact People In The Next 10 Years -CNBC

DAVOS-U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE SHOULD BE CARBON TAXES, BELIEVES COMPANIES CAN DEAL WITH CLIMATE ISSUES ON THEIR OWN -CNBC DAVOS-MNUCHIN SAYS CLIMATE IS NOT A DOOM AND GLOOM ISSUE THAT...

UPDATE 1-Mnuchin says U.S. government must cut spending, shrink deficits -CNBC

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the U.S. government cannot sustain federal deficits growing at current levels and will have to slow the rate of spending.As he acknowledged the administration of Republican President Donald...

AIFF's 2nd Division League to kick off on Saturday

The 2nd Division League preliminary round will get underway on Saturday in four different venues in Kerala, Gujarat and West Bengal, the All India Football Federation said on Thursday. ATK Reserves take on Jamshedpur Reserves in Group A, Bh...

Revenue official arrested in J-K's Kathua while taking bribe

A government official was caught arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB spokesperson said. Ramesh Kumar, Patwari of Halqa Baddu in Billawar Tehsil was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020