Left Menu
Development News Edition

MG Motor India eyes increasing production of SUV Hector by up to 30 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 11:21 IST
MG Motor India eyes increasing production of SUV Hector by up to 30 pc
Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India plans to increase production of its SUV Hector by around 30 per cent after BS-VI emission norms come into effect from April 1, according to a senior company official. The company, which last week launched the ZS EV, is also set to review plans for a sub-Rs 10 lakh electric vehicle (EV) considering the robust response to its pure electric SUV.

"In case of Hector we are planning for another ramp up and hopefully that should happen in two-three months' time," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba told PTI. The company has received good response to Hector, its first model in India, and retailed 3,021 units in December 2019. Since its launch in July 2019, the carmaker recorded total sales of 15,930 units of the Hector.

"Right now we are focussing on smooth transition to BS-VI from BS-IV in terms of dealer stock. Based on next two months we will decide but we are thinking that around 3,500 to 4,000 (units) per month of Hector we can do," he said. The first quarter will take some beating because of the stock adjustment, Chaba said, adding "but from April-May onwards it can be increased to 3,500 to 4,000 per month".

Right now the company is producing around 3,000 units of the Hector from its Halol plant. With over 2,800 orders received for the ZS EV, way above its expectations, MG Motor India is considering to ramp up production of the vehicle to 300 or 400 units a month after three or four months, up from 200 units a month currently.

When asked about the company's plans for the sub-Rs 10 lakh electric vehicle in the wake of the robust response to ZS EV, Chaba said it "is also an interesting development now". "I think we are going to review seriously what kind of shape and size, range and price that is needed for next generation EV," he said, adding "one concept will be there at the upcoming Auto Expo but we will modify it based on consumer response."

Elaborating on the though process behind it, he said,"The less than Rs 10 lakh EV has to generate interest in millennials and it has to be a very lifestyle kind of EV. So it won't be a normal mainstream design. It has to be different," he said, adding, "We will firm up our plans post Auto Expo depending on the response."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

Washington, Jan 26 AP President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected ...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Gaza City, Jan 26 AFP Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020