Left Menu
Development News Edition

Franklin Templeton MF sidepockets exposure to Vodafone Idea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:45 IST
Franklin Templeton MF sidepockets exposure to Vodafone Idea

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which recently marked down its investment in the securities issued by Vodafone Idea to zero, has said its board has approved the creation of segregated portfolios (or side pockets) to hold these securities in six of its schemes. The move will help prevent the distressed assets from damaging the returns generated from more liquid and better-performing assets.

The board of trustees of Franklin Templeton MF has approved the creation of segregated portfolios in six schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund. "With effect from January 24, various securities issued by Vodafone Idea in the schemes will be segregated from the total portfolio," the fund house said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in order to protect the value for existing unitholders in these schemes, it added. Earlier, rating agencies had downgraded the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Vodafone Idea to below investment grade.

On January 16, Franklin Templeton, which had an exposure of over Rs 2,000 crore to Vodafone Idea in six of its schemes, had marked down its investment in the securities issued by the telecom player to zero. "We would like to reiterate that this fair valuation only reflects the realisable price of the relevant securities on the date of valuation and does not indicate any reduction or write-off of the amount repayable by Vodafone Idea. We continue to engage with the company in the best interest of our investors," the fund house had said.

The fund house had markdown the schemes on the same day when the Supreme Court rejected the telecom player's review plea related to over Rs 40,000 crore in AGR related dues to the government. This markdown led to a drop of 4 to 7 per cent in the schemes' net asset values (NAVs) that were exposed to the debt instruments of Vodafone Idea.

Overall, the mutual fund industry had an exposure of more than Rs 3,300 crore to Vodafone Idea. In December 2018, regulator Sebi had permitted mutual funds to create segregated portfolios or side pocketing with respect to debt and money market instruments. In case of a credit event that is a credit downgrade, like below investment grade and similar, segregated portfolio may be created.

Creation of segregated portfolios is a mechanism to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets in a portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020