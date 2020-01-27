WileyNXT Partners With AICTE to Offer Training and Certification Courses Under National Educational Alliance for Technology by MHRD

Certification courses in emerging technologies will focus on facilitating better job opportunities and job readiness for students

DELHI, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), a global leader in research and education, announced the signing of an MoU with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer WileyNXT's learning platform along with training and certification courses for the inaugural phase of the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) program. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Human Resource Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and AICTE Chairman Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, along with selected partners and government dignitaries.

Announced as a public-private partnership model between the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the Government of India and select education technology companies in India, NEAT provides one-stop access to adaptive learning solutions that drive better learning outcomes in higher education. Executed by AICTE, the first phase of the program will see the initiative rolled out to all AICTE-approved government colleges in India.

As one of the 15 premium edtech partners selected for this program, WileyNXT's training and certification courses in new and emerging technologies like Java FullStack, Python, Hadoop Engineering, Data Science and Machine Learning, will now be available to students through the portal. All NEAT courses offered through WileyNXT's learning platform will grant students access to the platform's unique features including the WileyNXT self-assessment system, video and digital learning content modules, skilling problems and more than 500 business case studies as part of the curriculum measure.

The WileyNXT courses have been designed to amalgamate contextual learning through technical hands-on experience solving real world business problems, with traditional conceptual learning formats. Fueled by the increasing workforce skilling requirements, WileyNXT has strengthened partnerships with some of the leading talent from academia and industry to create global courseware that addresses the asymmetry between employability and learning. The offered courses have been designed to bridge the existing skills gap between new graduates and employers, preparing them for new-age job roles.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, "We have new graduates every year, but the employability quotient is on a constant decline. India's youth need programs focused on providing a more holistic learning curriculum. Students need course modules that help them upskill faster and continue to contribute productively in the face of rapidly-evolving tech and talent demand. Through the NEAT portal, our students will have access to content which will help them align their skillsets to industry needs and excel in their future careers."

The WileyNXT courses have been designed in consultation with the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council (WIAC), a group of senior industry leaders and academia. WileyNXT works closely with this guiding council to identify skills of the future and create learning frameworks and course solutions to help prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

For more details on programs and fees, please contact NEAT.WileyNXT@wiley.com

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

