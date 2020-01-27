Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIAM seeks incentive based scrappage policy, GST rate cut on automobiles

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:26 IST
SIAM seeks incentive based scrappage policy, GST rate cut on automobiles

Auto industry body SIAM on Monday urged the government to announce an incentive based scrappage policy ahead of the Budget, while also seeking a reduction in GST on BS-VI vehicles to 18 per cent. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also suggested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase budget allocation for internal combustion engine (ICE) bus procurement by state transport undertakings.

"As SIAM, we have urged the Finance Ministry to consider announcing an incentive based scrappage policy and also increase Budget allocation for ICE bus procurement by State transport undertakings," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement. He further said increased cost of BS-VI vehicles may effect demand.

"Hence, we have also requested government to reduce GST rates for BS-VI vehicles effective April 1 from 28 per cent to 18 per cent," Wadhera added. From April 1, India will transition to stricter emission norm BS-VI from the current BS-IV. As per industry estimates, BS-VI vehicles are expected to be at least 10 per cent costlier.

The Indian auto industry has been going through a prolonged slump, recording its worst-ever sales decline in two decades in 2019, with an unprecedented slowdown hampering vehicle offtake across segments. Overall, wholesale of vehicles during the year across categories, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, saw a decline of 13.77 per cent in 2019 at 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

Seeking a turnaround in fortune, the auto industry has been seeking government support and reduce the burden of transition to BS-VI with lower GST rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Bolton manuscript puts Republicans under pressure in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...

Sri Lanka confirms 1st case of new virus, a Chinese tourist

Colombo, Jan 27 AP Sri Lankan health authorities on Monday said the country has its first confirmed case of of a person infected with the new virus from China. The patient is a Chinese woman in her 40s who arrived in Sri Lanka last week as ...

Ukraine authorities warn against non-essential travel to China's Hubei province

Ukrainian authorities on Monday warned citizens against non-essential travel to the Hubei Province of China where the coronavirus outbreak began.In a statement, Ukraine also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020