Vajirao IAS Academy’s Founder Dilip Kumar Wins Champions of Change Award

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

The founder and Director of Vajirao IAS Academy, renowned educationist Dilip Kumar, has been graced with prestigious “Champions of Change” Award 2019 by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for his exemplary contribution to education. The award was presented to him by Former President, Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, in a special ceremony conducted at his residence in New Delhi.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Mr. Dilip Kumar, said, “What an amazing journey it has been. When we started our Vajirao IAS Academy, we had not expected it to be as successful as it has become. We just wanted to give our country some good Civil Servants to ensure efficient and smooth governance. But to do it every year for past so many years has been a privilege. And receiving an award from someone as accomplished as Dr. Pranab Mukherjee is the ultimate reward for me.”

With a mission to produce the best civil servants and envisioning an era of quality and sustainable education, Mr. Dilip Kumar founded the Vajirao IAS Academy, which has grown to become a national brand among IAS coaching institutes. Vajirao IAS Academy aims at quality guidance, efficient faculty, wholesome learning, instilling the ‘go get’ spirit, encouraging critical and creative thinking and inculcating social and environmental responsibility for building a proud nation.

Vajirao IAS Academy prepares candidates for the Civil Services Examination at multiple levels - Preliminary Test, Mains Examination and Personality Test. The faculties of the Institute are highly qualified and experienced. Most of the faculty members are taken from a pool of various Central Universities and other reputed Institutes with decades of experience.

Several other luminaries from different walks of life also received the “Champions of Change” Award, which included prominent names like Shri Hemant Soren (CM, Jharkhand); Shri Anurag Thakur (MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs); Shri Manish Sisodia (Dy CM, Delhi); Acharya Balakrishnan; Smt. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shri Raj Kundra; Shri Suresh Oberoi; Shri Allu Arvind, to name a few.

The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC). It also included Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Pahlaj Nihalani (Former Chairman, Central Board of film certification India), and Subhash Ghai (Veteran Indian Film Director).

The 2019 ceremony was the 2nd Champions of Change Award ceremony. In the first edition in 2018, Honourable Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards to winners that included an incumbent Chief Minister, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and various social workers.

About Champions of Change Awards

An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal.

For more information, log on to en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champions_of_Change_(award).

For media queries, please log on to creativizt.com.

Image: Mr. Dilip Kumar receiving his award from Dr. Pranab Mukherjee

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.