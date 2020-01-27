Left Menu
Invest19.com plans to invest Rs 200-cr in new stock investment platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:01 IST
Invest19.com on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 200 crore in a new stock investment platform which will target untapped market of country's small towns. The company said it is in discussion with top brokers, including Choice broking for the new stock investment platform which will be launched soon in the country, Invest19.com said in a statement.

"We are trying to build up the platform to target the untapped market of Tier 3 and 4 cities in India, so that a layman can invest confidently in the stock market. We are redefining the way people think about stock Investment; we are making it easy as online shopping and safe as online banking, "Invest19.com Founder and CEO Kaushlendra Singh Sengar said. He further said the company plans to invest over Rs 200 crore for this initiative over the next one year and the investment will help in developing emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data since and human-centric user experience and interface on this platform.

"We will be launching it in more than nine regional languages to make investments easy, safe, secure and profitable for every individual,” he added. Invest19.com is the next-generation stock investment and wealth-building tech platform trying to inculcate the habit of investment in stock for long term.

