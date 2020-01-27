Left Menu
EESL gets first electric vehicle from MG Motor

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:20 IST
State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Monday got delivery of the first ZS EV of MG Motor India. EESL placed the order for 5 MG ZS EVs that will be used by government officials to further the cause of electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its National E-Mobility Programme, according to a statement.

This procurement by EESL is driven by the objective of facilitating faster adoption of disruptive solutions while balancing economic development and environmental sustainability, the statement. With this initiative, EESL seeks to create a market for electric vehicles through its unique business model of aggregation of demand and bulk procurement.

EESL is seeking to leverage the immense potential of replacement of existing vehicles in the government departments for initial demand aggregation. Saurabh Kumar, managing director, EESL, said in the statement: "India stands at the cusp of a new era that will be driven by sustainability. EV adoption is the future of mobility and will play a huge role in curbing the growing pollution crisis, as well as reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels."

Commenting on the showcase of the ZS EV, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said: "Through several progressive measures such as the launch of FAME-II and BS-VI standards, the Indian government has been making major efforts to promote cleaner technologies in the country." The Government of India launched the National E-Mobility Programme to provide an impetus to the entire e-mobility ecosystem including vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure companies, fleet operators, and service providers.

EESL is aggregating demand by procuring electric vehicles in bulk to leverage economies of scale. Till date, a total of 1,510 e-cars have been deployed and another 500 are under registration. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd has signed agreements with various public sector undertakings, government departments, and state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and others for deploying e-cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

