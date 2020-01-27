Left Menu
Anurag Thakur lauds Custom officials' response to dynamics of changing ecosystems

While stressing on harnessing technology for faster resolution, the Minister said that technology plays an important role by ensuring efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Shri Thakur gave away the awards to CBIC Officers & Staff for their meritorious services on the occasion of Investiture Ceremony & International Customs Day. Image Credit: Twitter(@Anurag_Office)

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur has expressed confidence that with concerted efforts of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), India would further improve its position in ranking for Ease of Doing Business. While addressing at Investiture Ceremony & International Customs Day 2020 here today, Shri Thakur said that India has risen in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings by being transparent, accountable and logical. This rise in rankings is due to the efforts of the officers of CBIC as Trading Across Borders is one of the key parameters of the rankings and it is a credit to the efforts of CBIC that this key parameter has performed.

While stressing on harnessing technology for faster resolution, the Minister said that technology plays an important role by ensuring efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Shri Thakur appreciated the response of Custom officials to the dynamics of changing ecosystems worldwide. Customs are doing well because they work as a team besides adapting and evolving, especially in a large and diverse country like India.

He said the 2020 theme of International Customs Organisation itself highlights the changing nature and role of customs today. The theme of International Customs Day, celebrated on 26th January every year, is dedicated to the contribution of Customs towards a sustainable future where social, economic, health and environmental needs are at the heart of our actions, with the slogan "Customs fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet".

Shri Thakur gave away the awards to CBIC Officers & Staff for their meritorious services on the occasion of Investiture Ceremony & International Customs Day. Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and World Customs Organization (WCO) Certificates of Merit Award were also presented to the distinguished officers of the CBIC.

Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, also spoke about the thrust on enhancing trade facilitation and the role of other stakeholders including participating government agencies. Revenue Secretary emphasized on the use of technology in ensuring Ease of Doing Business.

Dr. John Joseph, Chairman CBIC, while congratulating the awardees highlighted recent key initiatives taken by the Customs for enhancing trade facilitation in line with the Action Plan for implementing the Trade Facilitation Agreement of the WTO ratified by India. He also complimented the officers for their dedicated work especially in the area of preventing the smuggling of environmentally sensitive items, flora, and fauna. Chairman CBIC said that officers of CBIC are fully committed towards hassle-free trade and taking India to newer heights in Ease of Doing Business rankings.

Shri O. P. Dadhich, Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs Delhi Zone presented the vote of thanks.

(With Inputs from PIB)

