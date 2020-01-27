Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Flipkart exec Sanjiv Saddy joins Ola as SVP Corporate Affairs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:36 IST
Ex-Flipkart exec Sanjiv Saddy joins Ola as SVP Corporate Affairs
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@olasupport)

Ride-hailing platform Ola has named former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy as its senior vice president of corporate affairs. "Sanjiv will be responsible for building deep relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders and in closely engaging and working with them as a business," Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to the employees.

"Consequently, all our regional corporate affairs and law enforcement leads will report to him," he wrote. An Ola spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance. In his previous role, he was working with Flipkart, leading its government relations and corporate affairs mandate. He has also worked with Tata Communications, Emaar MGF Land Ltd and Freightwinds and Travels Ltd, among other companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Underwater bombs damage Syria's offshore oil facilities

Damascus, Jan 27 AP Bombs planted underwater off Syrias coast exploded on Monday, damaging oil facilities used to pump oil into one of Syrias two petroleum refineries, state media and the oil minister said. No one claimed responsibility for...

UPDATE 4-Amid Palestinian doubts, Trump to share Mideast peace plan with Israelis

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will announce his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday and that he believes Palestinians will eventually go along with it despite their refusal to engage on the subject.Sitting dow...

UPDATE 1-Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canadas first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other suspected cases in Canada are under investigation, public health officials said on ...

Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020