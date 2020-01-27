PFS Q3 net up 3.2 pc at Rs 43 cr

PTC India Financial Services has reported 3.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 43.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 31. The long-term infrastructure financier for the power sector had posted a net profit of Rs 41.73 crore during the corresponding October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income of the company fell marginally to Rs 331.70 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20, as against Rs 336.31 crore in the year-ago period. Stock of PFS closed at Rs 17.26 on the BSE, up 1.65 per cent from previous close.

