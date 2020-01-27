Left Menu
Spain's Renfe launches cheap train tickets to stave off private rivals

Spain's state-owned railway operator, Renfe, has started offering cut-price tickets for its new high-speed, low-cost Madrid-Barcelona train service that is designed to stave off competition from private rivals, selling out in just one hour. Renfe said the 10-day promotional campaign for its "Avlo" train that kicked off on Monday offered 1,000 tickets per day for just five euros, and its website received over 1.5 million visits in the hour it took to sell the first daily batch.

Prices will range between 10 and 60 euros once the promotion has ended, still considerably less than the cheapest tickets on the regular high-speed service. Avlo trains do not have cafeteria wagons, offer only economy class seats and limit luggage to one cabin suitcase and handbag per traveler. Renfe, which turns a profit on just under 65% of the lines it operates according to Spain's market regulator, has also increased its passenger-per-train count by 20% in order to offer the cheaper service.

Private companies entered the Spanish railway market for the first time this month, threatening Renfe with steep competition and prompting it to launch a budget train service in an attempt to rival Italian and French newcomers - Ilsa and Rielsfera. The liberalization of Spain's railway market under an EU-wide plan has alarmed trade unions and local associations in the country's lesser-populated regions, who fear that a focus on profit and efficiency will deprive their communities of transport connections and further isolate them.

Renfe, however, hopes the new train service - which it says will cover the much-frequented route between Madrid and Barcelona via Zarragoza five times daily by September 2020 - will help retain customers.

