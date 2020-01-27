Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Coronavirus fears wipe billions from European stocks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:30 IST
UPDATE 3-Coronavirus fears wipe billions from European stocks
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Potential damage to business from China's fast-spreading coronavirus knocked more than 2% off European stocks on Monday, after the world's second biggest economy ramped up travel bans and extended the Lunar New Year holidays. More than 97% of stocks in the STOXX 600 were trading in the red with many toppling from record highs, wiping out around 180 billion euros of market capitalisation from the European share index.

The biggest jolt was felt by luxury, airlines and hotel issues, which see big demand from Chinese consumers. Europe's major luxury players have lost more than $50 billion in market value since the outbreak last week. Most major country indices in Europe fell more than 2%, while regional sectors lost at least 1% each.

Germany's DAX slumped almost 3%, while France's CAC posted its worst day in almost four months as LVMH , Christian Dior, Hermes and Gucci owner Kering fell more than 3.6%. Other companies in the luxury space such as Burberry Group Plc, Moncler SpA, Swiss watchmakers Swatch and Richemont declined between 2.5% and 4.8%.

Comparing the new coronavirus with the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, Bernstein analysts highlighted that Chinese nationals accounted for just 2% of the global luxury goods market in 2003 versus a whopping 35% in 2019. "Equities are finally beginning to contemplate the possibility that the virus 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) in China will have significant economic impact as the lockdown is now affecting 56 million people," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Meanwhile, safe-haven investment options such as gold and government bonds rose as the death toll from the outbreak in China increased to 81 and the number of cases of infection jumped by about 30% in a day. The Euro Stoxx 50 volatility index, European investors' "fear gauge", has jumped to its highest level since Dec. 3.

"With a market looking to take some profit, what you'll probably see until everything clears is a move from risk-on type of holdings to more value-focused holdings and going back to companies that pay decent dividends and are more domestically focused," said Stephan Lueck, senior vice president, European equity sales at Auerbach Grayson. "For the short-term, we should have a clearer picture in a week to two weeks. So give the market a few weeks to sell-off and if there aren't too many deaths we should see some stability within a month and some normalcy going forward."

With rising travel curbs, flight operators Air France , Lufthansa, cruise line operator Carnival Corp, hotel group Accor and IHG took a hit, with IHG clocking its worst day in more than three years. Europe's travel & leisure index ended at its lowest in to nearly seven weeks. The basic resources index eyed its worst day in nearly six months hit by growth fears in China, the world's top metals consumer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The number of participating foreign companies in Indias mega defence exhi...

UPDATE 1-Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic's Nike extortion trial begins

The judge overseeing Michael Avenattis extortion trial said the case should not focus on Nike Incs alleged corruption or devolve into celebrity name-dropping, as jury selection began for the case against the lawyer and critic of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Cricket-Series victory in South Africa a template for Ashes-Root

The series win over South Africa had given England a template for the next Ashes series, captain Joe Root said after another emphatic test win on Monday.Englands team, with a mix of experience and promising youngsters, beat South Africa by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020