GreatWhite Electrical's 3-min Video Reaches 10 Million Audience

MUMBAI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatWhite Electricals have ventured into a space that very few brands would even dare to think of. In association with the creative team at Hats On Advertising, they have created a platform to tell endearing stories that touch hearts and inspire minds. Through their first offering 'The Longest Journey' released under GreatWhite's banner of 'Lifetime Films' they seek to celebrate love and companionship.

The 3 minute 30 seconds lyrical film showcases a beautiful bond between an aging couple that would fill even the dullest days with sunshine. GreatWhite Electricals' vision has always been to uphold the promise of lifelong commitment with their beautifully built products that are safe and durable to use. The brand film embodies this exact emotion.

'The Longest Journey' is the brainchild of Aadheeraj Krishna (Creative Director at Hats On Advertising) who also wrote and directed the film. With encouragement from Prakash Goplani (Managing Director at Hats On) and Mehul Shah (Director at GreatWhite Electricals), the team set out to create a film that focused heavily on the concept of old world romance and lifetime love, connecting it to the brand and a masterpiece was born. After watching the film, it is a no-brainer that they have succeeded in achieving their vision.

With so much success and audience appreciation coming his way, Mehul Shah is a happy man today. With a massive outreach and an instant outpouring of adulation from the audience, the ad film has garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube alone. The number of Facebook and Instagram influencers' reach is even more impressive at more than 10 million and counting. It is now safe to say that the initiative has garnered the response it was always meant to.

The film beautifully captures the love shared by an adorable couple. The story shows an aged husband going through an ordeal, just to see his wife happy. The ad ends on the note that rings true 'Great love stories come with a lifetime guarantee,' thus perfectly shadowing the brand's promise of lifetime commitment.

It is suggested that one watches this film, which is a much needed ray of hope, trust and commitment in today's world.

About Hats On Advertising Pvt. Ltd.:

Hats On is an idea, a revolution and a radical system of continued excellence. A 360-degree agency that expertise in brand development, creative, media, and production. With uncompromising zeal and matchless talent of its expert team, Hats On Advertising has been able to achieve client goals and take the brand to the next level.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9m2-qljXNs

