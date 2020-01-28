Left Menu
Development News Edition

GreatWhite Electrical's 3-min Video Reaches 10 Million Audience

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:22 IST
GreatWhite Electrical's 3-min Video Reaches 10 Million Audience

MUMBAI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatWhite Electricals have ventured into a space that very few brands would even dare to think of. In association with the creative team at Hats On Advertising, they have created a platform to tell endearing stories that touch hearts and inspire minds. Through their first offering 'The Longest Journey' released under GreatWhite's banner of 'Lifetime Films' they seek to celebrate love and companionship.

The 3 minute 30 seconds lyrical film showcases a beautiful bond between an aging couple that would fill even the dullest days with sunshine. GreatWhite Electricals' vision has always been to uphold the promise of lifelong commitment with their beautifully built products that are safe and durable to use. The brand film embodies this exact emotion.

'The Longest Journey' is the brainchild of Aadheeraj Krishna (Creative Director at Hats On Advertising) who also wrote and directed the film. With encouragement from Prakash Goplani (Managing Director at Hats On) and Mehul Shah (Director at GreatWhite Electricals), the team set out to create a film that focused heavily on the concept of old world romance and lifetime love, connecting it to the brand and a masterpiece was born. After watching the film, it is a no-brainer that they have succeeded in achieving their vision.

With so much success and audience appreciation coming his way, Mehul Shah is a happy man today. With a massive outreach and an instant outpouring of adulation from the audience, the ad film has garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube alone. The number of Facebook and Instagram influencers' reach is even more impressive at more than 10 million and counting. It is now safe to say that the initiative has garnered the response it was always meant to.

The film beautifully captures the love shared by an adorable couple. The story shows an aged husband going through an ordeal, just to see his wife happy. The ad ends on the note that rings true 'Great love stories come with a lifetime guarantee,' thus perfectly shadowing the brand's promise of lifetime commitment.

It is suggested that one watches this film, which is a much needed ray of hope, trust and commitment in today's world.

About Hats On Advertising Pvt. Ltd.:

Hats On is an idea, a revolution and a radical system of continued excellence. A 360-degree agency that expertise in brand development, creative, media, and production. With uncompromising zeal and matchless talent of its expert team, Hats On Advertising has been able to achieve client goals and take the brand to the next level.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9m2-qljXNs

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warren offers infectious-disease plan amid China outbreak

Des Moines US, Jan 28 AP Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China. The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan...

German rail operator rejects 25 Bombardier trains

Berlin, Jan 28 AFP German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn refused delivery of 25 double-deck trains built by the Canadian group Bombardier owing to manufacturing defects, a spokesman told AFP Tuesday. We have refused to take on 25 I...

Land procurement process begins for installation of Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya district magistrate has started the process of land procurement for the installation of a 251-metre statue of Lord Ram, the dream project of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh that was announced over two years ago, ...

Manappuram Finance net profit jumps 63 pc to Rs 398 cr in Dec quarter

Gold loan-focused non-banker Manappuram Finance on Tuesday reported a 63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.84 crore for the December 2019 quarter. Its net profit had stood at Rs 244.09 crore in the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020