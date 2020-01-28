Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong to shut football pitches and museums in virus fight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:56 IST
Hong Kong to shut football pitches and museums in virus fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong said Tuesday it was closing a range of public facilities from sports centers to campsites in a bid to curb the spread of a SARS-like virus that has left more than 100 dead across China. All recreational facilities will be temporarily shut from Wednesday to "avoid people gathering", authorities said.

The financial hub has declared the novel coronavirus a public "emergency" and on Saturday announced ramped-up measures to reduce the risk of more infections. Eight people in Hong Kong are known to be suffering from the illness. Of those, six arrived via a newly built high-speed train line that connects the city to the Chinese mainland.

Sports centers, grounds, swimming pools, beaches, campsites and cultural facilities including museums will all close. The city's Leisure and Cultural Services Department said events at these locations would be canceled until further notice. Officials have also announced that all schools will extend their Lunar New Year holiday to mid-February and civil servants have been told to work from home.

People traveling to the semi-autonomous city from Hubei province in central China -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- as well as any who have visited the virus-hit area in the last two weeks, are to be denied entry to Hong Kong from Monday. But there are growing calls from some politicians and medical experts for a complete shutdown of the mainland border to those not from Hong Kong.

"The epidemic has spread to many Chinese provinces. Only blocking visitors from Hubei can't do much to help Hong Kong," pro-democracy lawmaker Helena Wong said on Tuesday. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump team brushes past Bolton, attacks impeachment case

Washington, Jan 28 AP President Donald Trumps legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at his Senate t...

Delhi polls: EC issues show cause notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged provocative remarks, say officials.

Delhi polls EC issues show cause notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged provocative remarks, say officials....

7 killed in bus-autorickshaw crash; both vehicles fall in well

At least seven people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto -rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 20 others suffered inju...

Gajendra Shekhawat inaugurates Jal Shakti Abhiyan review and workshop

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the Jal Shakti Abhiyan JSA national review and workshop here today. The workshop also included a special interaction with Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020