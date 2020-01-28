InterviewBit raises USD 20 mn in funding from Sequoia India, Tiger Global

Bengaluru-based InterviewBit on Tuesday said it has raised USD 20 million (over Rs 142 crore) in funding led by Sequoia India and Tiger Global among others. InterviewBit, a Surge 01 (a Sequoia program) start-up, offers an advanced online computer science program for college graduates and young professional software engineers called Scaler Academy.

"The company will use these funds to scale up their enrolment and launch in new markets, while also investing in their curriculum and their live teaching product to enhance the student-teacher experience," a statement said. InterviewBit co-founder Anshuman Singh said a lot of young engineers don't always have access and exposure to the relevant technical skills or recruitment processes of global companies.

"Our mission is to bridge that gap and help them grow in their careers. We are very pleased to be able to help young engineers expand their knowledge and coding skills and enable them to get top tier software engineering jobs at the best global tech companies," he added. Founded in 2015 by Abhimanyu Saxena and Anshuman Singh, InterviewBit is an online platform that teaches skills needed for technology jobs, mentors students to crack recruitment processes and provides referrals to opportunities in the software industry globally.

It has more than a million registered software developers with over 3,00,000 monthly active users. Over 600 companies work with InterviewBit for their hiring requirements including Google, Uber, Amazon, Facebook, Flipkart, Myntra and Dunzo.

