Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Bank of India Q3 profit at Rs 164 cr, NPA provision comes down

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:41 IST
Central Bank of India Q3 profit at Rs 164 cr, NPA provision comes down
Image Credit: Pixabay

Central Bank of India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 164.28 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The state-owned bank had posted a net loss of Rs 681.16 crore for the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 7,307.98 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 6,356 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in a regulatory filing. The bank's provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to Rs 379.79 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,996.50 crore parked aside for the year-ago same period.

The overall provisions and contingencies were at Rs 1,249.61 crore, down from Rs 1,812.67 crore. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a profit of Rs 155.32 crore in the third quarter. It registered a loss of Rs 718.23 crore for the year-ago period. Income increased to Rs 7,278.29 crore from Rs 6,329.17 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were high at 19.99 percent of the gross advances as at December 31, 2019, compared with 20.64 percent by the end of December 2018. Net NPAs wert at 9.26 percent as compared to 10.32 percent earlier.

In absolute numbers, gross NPAs stood at Rs 33,258.59 crore by the end of December quarter 2019-20, as against Rs 35,332.68 crore by the end of the same period a year ago. Net NPAs stood at Rs 13,568.05 crore, down from Rs 15,605.07 crore by the end of December 2018.

Disclosing the bank's position on the NPA divergence for 2018-19, as assessed by the Reserve Bank, Central Bank said there was a gap of Rs 2,565 crore in gross bad loans. The bank had reported gross NPAs of Rs 32,356.04 crore for 2018-19, while the RBI assessed it at Rs 34,921.04 crore.

Net NPAs were reported at Rs 11,333.24 crore, whereas the RBI assessed them at Rs 13,898.24 crore, leading to a divergence of Rs 2,565 crore. The divergence in provisioning for 2018-19 stood at Rs 788 crore and hence the adjusted net loss for the year came in at Rs 6,429.48 crore.

The lender had reported a loss of Rs 5,641.48 crore in 2018-19. The bank's stock closed 3.73 percent down at Rs 19.35 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump team brushes past Bolton, attacks impeachment case

President Donald Trumps legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at his Senate trial. Former national ...

Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib - war monitor

Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday, in a significant advance for President Bashar al-Assad as he seeks to recapture rebel-held territory in the countrys northwest, a war monitor and pro-government media s...

7 killed in bus-autorickshaw crash; both vehicles fall in well

At least seven people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 20 others suffered injuri...

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official

The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020