Left Menu
Development News Edition

SHL Joins Velocity Network as a Founding Member to Empower Talent Worldwide

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:45 IST
SHL Joins Velocity Network as a Founding Member to Empower Talent Worldwide

 SHL, the global leader in talent innovation, announced today its role as a founding member of the Velocity Network Foundation, a nonprofit member-based consortium of 15 multinational, enterprise labor market companies with a shared goal to become the world's first blockchain-powered "internet of careers."

The goal of this venture is to empower employees to claim and manage their career credentials, including verified education, projects, skills and work history. Individuals will have the option to choose who has access to their career credentials, and how that information is used. Employers reap the benefit of gaining talent prepared with a more complete picture of their past career and future potential.

The founding of the Velocity Network Foundation comes at a crucial point in time when human resource data is siloed, data privacy laws are putting ownership of personal data back into the hands of individuals, and businesses are in an ultra-competitive race to attract, select, develop, and retain top talent.

SHL's interest in the Velocity Network Foundation arose out of an opportunity to further the humanistic reinvention of HR technology by focusing on the needs of both the organization and the individual. The Foundation will drive innovation in three key areas: offering a solution to provide a positive experience for current and prospective talent; solving the issues surrounding data ownership and portability; and ultimately providing a full picture of the employee's skills, abilities, and potential.

"Employers who demonstrate forward thinking on their approach to employee data will have access to better talent," said Andrew Bradshaw, SHL's CEO. "People stay with employers who treat them fairly, who offer them insightful learning experiences, and who earn their trust with clear privacy standards and communications practices. When it comes to talent, doing good is good for business."

The future landscape of talent acquisition and talent management includes the necessary tools to address data privacy, the digital era, and the experience of individuals in the workplace. For decades, SHL has provided world-class science and technology tools for organizations to utilize the full potential of their greatest asset – their people. SHL's founding role in the Velocity Network Foundation represents one of the many evolutions of its commitment to digital transformation, providing employers and employees alike with the technology needed to thrive in the digital era.

To learn more about the Velocity Network Foundation, visit the website here.

About SHL 
SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

Contact 
Kristina Iniguez
PR@shl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997807/SHL_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...

Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

In a setback to the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the All India Chess Federation AICF elections be held here on February 10. As originally announced by president P R Venket Rama Raja, the court...

Himanta, 2 other Assam ministers shown black flags by AASU

Assam ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya faced black flags at different places on Tuesday by All Assam Students Union AASU activists during anti-CAA protests. While travelling to Darrang distr...

Italy allows migrant rescue boat to dock after days stranded at sea

A charity ship carrying hundreds of people rescued in the Mediterranean said on Tuesday it had received permission to dock in Italy as European governments tried to agree where the migrants should go.The relocation of rescued migrants is a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020